  IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe

IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe

IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe

IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Exterior Photography
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Temporary Installations
Madrid, Spain
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Exterior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. IRIS is a site-specific design commissioned by the city of Madrid for Plaza Canalejas, a perfectly round urban square with a diameter of 50 m in the city centre of Madrid.

IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

At 9 m above the ground, the mesh of concentric red and blue light rope creates the illusion of a giant iris floating in space. The installation can be understood either as a close-up or vice versa, like the image of a distant galaxy. While the red and blue RGB ropes define the radial grooves, various vertically placed light bulbs and light spheres determine the typical freckles, wrinkles and other disturbances in the iris.

IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Exterior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Image 17 of 18
Plan
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Exterior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Image 18 of 18
Lights
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
IRIS Light Installation / Brut Deluxe - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The installation extends over 2000 m2. The red and blue LED light rope has a total length of 2 km. The two spheres with a diameter of 1m constantly change colour and are illuminated by 1,800 RGB LEDs each. A total of 102,600 LEDs are installed in all the lighting elements. The energy consumption of the entire installation is only 2.1kW/h.

Project location

Address:Pl. de Canalejas, Madrid, Spain

Brut Deluxe
