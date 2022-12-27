Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting

Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting

Save
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting

Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior PhotographyArt Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam, HandrailArt Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior PhotographyArt Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeArt Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Gallery, Cultural Center
Dolno Kamartsi, Bulgaria
  • Architects: Vision Consulting
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Assen Emilov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :   Bespoke ceramics , BAUX, Bramac, Knauf
  • Lead Architects : Eva Popnedeleva
  • Structural Design : Mihail Ralev
  • Structural Design And Construction Management : Borislav Aleksandrov
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Art Centre and Gallery
  • Paintings : Vihrony Popnedelev
  • City : Dolno Kamartsi
  • Country : Bulgaria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Assen Emilov
Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Assen Emilov

Text description provided by the architects. Bulgarian studio Vision consulting has been working for almost three years within the challenging technical constraints of existing school canteen building transformed into an Art centre.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography
© Assen Emilov

Originally the existing building was built in the early 80 s, and had typical design characteristics of Communist era. Local people without any qualification had been involved in the works which reflected on poor construction quality. The character of the building and public realm were dated and did not encourage the visitors to linger.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography
© Assen Emilov
Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Image 20 of 23
Proposed - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography, Beam
© Assen Emilov
Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Image 21 of 23
Proposed - First floor
Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Assen Emilov

The building has been abandoned for years and almost ruined. At least 30 % of the load bearing structural members were missing which added more challenge to the already tight budget. However our proposal aimed to reuse the existing structure whilst improving the quality of the facades and increasing the gallery space. A proactive approach to sustainable reuse put the retention of the existing basement to first floor structure at the forefront of the design.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Assen Emilov

The regeneration of the centre was impeded by a number of challenges particularly in the time frame of 2020-2022. Our response was to simplify the design and focus on three dimensional thinking rather than on expensive materials.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography, Windows
© Assen Emilov

On the Ground floor level all partition walls of the old canteen were demolished to simplify the space and provide more spacious exposition area to the Gallery.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography
© Assen Emilov

The project introduced an all new top floor extension with Art Depot to accommodate a lifetime Art Collection of the Client. The goal to provide open space layout free of columns was achieved by designing a single span timber frames. Innovative engineering and contemporary structural techniques applying Glulam and epoxy timber column-rafter connections was adopted.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Image 23 of 23
Proposed -Section

The slab between Ground floor and First floor levels was partially demolished which added more volume to the space and more flexibility in terms of art showcasing.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam, Handrail
© Assen Emilov

During the design process we worked in close collaboration with artists to enhance craftsmanship and art involvement in the project. The entrance area features a floor to top façade cladded with reclaimed timber manually formed and etched by a local artist. At least 70 % of the materials were reused in a form of public art. Some of the materials available on site, such as the floor terrazzo and existing concrete beams were integrated within the interior design enhancing the contrast between old and new.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Column
© Assen Emilov

The part-demolition, part-extension and complete refurbishment will reinvigorate the building into an attractive artistic destination. At least 80 % of the original structure was retained which cuts the building’s embodied carbon by over half compared to a new building.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Assen Emilov

The Framework, trough targeting realistic and deliverable interventions in the short term seeks to promote Art Centre Vihrony as a vibrant cultural place which acts as a focal point for cultural and art life in Bulgaria.  This in turn will assist in the more permanent regeneration and rejuvenation of the local area.

Save this picture!
Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Assen Emilov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dolno Kamartsi , Bulgaria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vision Consulting
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryCultural CenterBulgaria

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryCultural CenterBulgaria
Cite: "Art Centre Vihrony / Vision Consulting" 27 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994201/art-centre-vihrony-vision-consulting> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags