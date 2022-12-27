Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita

+ 12

Works Supervisor : Gabriel Osornio Islas

Purchaser : Jossely Rueda Cruz

Drawings & Plans : Ivonne Ruiz Martínez

Woodworks : GALA Carpintería by Espacio Vita

City : Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Glowing Skin is a facial fitness laboratory in Puebla, they are focused on stimulating and exercising the muscles of the face.

In this project, we focused a lot on brand identity and branding. Through architecture, we merge the concept of a laboratory and gym with materials and textures.

We combine finishes of clay and concrete, leaving them natural as an interpretation of the roughness of a gym and we contrast with color, steel, and finer textures the simulation of the laboratory and the delicacy of the face.