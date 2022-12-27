Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita

•
Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
-
Architects: Grupo Espacio Vita
- Area : 35 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez
-
Manufacturers : AutoDesk, Act 3D B.V., Adobe, Comex, Trimble
-
Lead Architect : Yazmin del Carmen Rueda Cruz
- Works Supervisor : Gabriel Osornio Islas
- Purchaser : Jossely Rueda Cruz
- Drawings & Plans : Ivonne Ruiz Martínez
- Woodworks : GALA Carpintería by Espacio Vita
- City : Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza
- Country : Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Glowing Skin is a facial fitness laboratory in Puebla, they are focused on stimulating and exercising the muscles of the face.
In this project, we focused a lot on brand identity and branding. Through architecture, we merge the concept of a laboratory and gym with materials and textures.
We combine finishes of clay and concrete, leaving them natural as an interpretation of the roughness of a gym and we contrast with color, steel, and finer textures the simulation of the laboratory and the delicacy of the face.