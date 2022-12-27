Submit a Project Advertise
Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez

Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, BathroomFacial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Chair, Toilet, SinkFacial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Door, ChairFacial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ColumnFacial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Interior Design, Retail Interiors
Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
  • Architects: Grupo Espacio Vita
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Act 3D B.V., Adobe, Comex, Trimble
  • Lead Architect : Yazmin del Carmen Rueda Cruz
  • Works Supervisor : Gabriel Osornio Islas
  • Purchaser : Jossely Rueda Cruz
  • Drawings & Plans : Ivonne Ruiz Martínez
  • Woodworks : GALA Carpintería by Espacio Vita
  • City : Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza
  • Country : Mexico
Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez

Text description provided by the architects. Glowing Skin is a facial fitness laboratory in Puebla, they are focused on stimulating and exercising the muscles of the face.

Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Chair, Toilet, Sink
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez
Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Door, Chair
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez
Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez

In this project, we focused a lot on brand identity and branding. Through architecture, we merge the concept of a laboratory and gym with materials and textures.

Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez
Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez
Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Image 15 of 17
Plan
Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez

We combine finishes of clay and concrete, leaving them natural as an interpretation of the roughness of a gym and we contrast with color, steel, and finer textures the simulation of the laboratory and the delicacy of the face.

Facial Laboratory in Puebla / Grupo Espacio Vita - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair, Toilet
© Ana Daniela Romero Tavarez

Project location

Address:Teziutlan Sur 45, La Paz, 72160 Puebla, Pue., Mexico

Grupo Espacio Vita
