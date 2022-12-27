Phai House / BHA

+ 16

Houses • Vietnam Architects: BHA studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 458 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Hoang Le

Lead Architects : Nguyen Xuan Minh, Nguyen Cong Tuan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Euro village, Da Nang city, in central Vietnam, it is for a middle-aged family and three generations nature loving.

The connection of space brings the interaction of members in the house, which is the main factor we want to include in the project. The solution of subdividing the structure brings the garden and lake alternately into the work, so people keep in touch with nature and circulate the air better. We dedicate one-fifth of the area to the central garden so that all spaces are facing the garden, where everyone has a green space to relax.

A living room with a column-release structure and a large-aperture sliding glass wall system can expand the view. The dining room with atrium space and connecting wooden corridor above enhances interaction. Bright space, modern materials, and minimalist wooden furniture have created a relaxed atmosphere for the house.