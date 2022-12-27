Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Phai House / BHA

Phai House / BHA

Save
Phai House / BHA

Phai House / BHA - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardPhai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Living RoomPhai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, HandrailPhai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaPhai House / BHA - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: BHA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  458
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
  • Lead Architects : Nguyen Xuan Minh, Nguyen Cong Tuan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Euro village, Da Nang city, in central Vietnam, it is for a middle-aged family and three generations nature loving. 

Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Handrail
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Image 20 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Hoang Le

The connection of space brings the interaction of members in the house, which is the main factor we want to include in the project. The solution of subdividing the structure brings the garden and lake alternately into the work, so people keep in touch with nature and circulate the air better. We dedicate one-fifth of the area to the central garden so that all spaces are facing the garden, where everyone has a green space to relax.

Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Image 19 of 21
Plans
Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

A living room with a column-release structure and a large-aperture sliding glass wall system can expand the view. The dining room with atrium space and connecting wooden corridor above enhances interaction. Bright space, modern materials, and minimalist wooden furniture have created a relaxed atmosphere for the house.

Save this picture!
Phai House / BHA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BHA studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Phai House / BHA" 27 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994172/phai-house-bha> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags