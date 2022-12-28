Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Multi Gable House / bkm group

Multi Gable House / bkm group

Multi Gable House / bkm group

Multi Gable House / bkm group - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, HandrailMulti Gable House / bkm group - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMulti Gable House / bkm group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, WindowsMulti Gable House / bkm group - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMulti Gable House / bkm group - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Gdynia, Poland
Multi Gable House / bkm group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nate Cook

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the outskirts of Gdynia multi gable house is in close proximity to nature. House is located on the slope from which are magnificent views at the Tri-City Landscape Park. The topography difference of the plot is almost 7 meters. The clients dream was to have a picturesque view of the forest from the living area and bedrooms and to make the height of the rooms on the first floor to maximum. Therefore, the concept of a multi gable house, which made it possible to create as many viewing axes towards the landscape park and to increase the height of the rooms up to the roof ridge.

Multi Gable House / bkm group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Nate Cook
Multi Gable House / bkm group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Nate Cook

A steep slope of the plot separates the private part of the garden from the street, creating a calm green zone overlooking the Tri-City Park. By using natural, noble materials such as brick, the building tries to complement the surroundings.

Multi Gable House / bkm group - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Nate Cook

The front elevation was designed in the form of two one-story, parallel blocks (garage on the west side and kitchen on the east side) with a off-white plastered facade with  additions of dark gray hpl panels. Two lower extended parts with a gable roof are intersected by the higher one, covered with light gray-beige brick. Thanks to this arrangement, the entrance to the building in the central part of the front façade is naturally accentuated.

Multi Gable House / bkm group - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Nate Cook
Multi Gable House / bkm group - Image 31 of 31
Section A-A
Multi Gable House / bkm group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Nate Cook

Multi Gable House / bkm group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Nate Cook
Multi Gable House / bkm group - Image 28 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Multi Gable House / bkm group - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Nate Cook

From the garden side, house consists of two characteristic blocks with a gable roof. The central part with the living room is  pulled out towards the garden. The façade of this block is entirely covered with brick. The white block, in which are located  recreation room and bedrooms, is recessed  and its scale is the same as the brick facade. The house was built on a demanding plot with a slope to optimally fit into the landscape views and sunlight conditions.  

Multi Gable House / bkm group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Nate Cook

In the interior design process it was important to use, as well as on facades, natural materials to maintain a cozy and warm atmosphere, instead of glamor, we wanted to focus on simplicity, modesty and high quality while maintaining maximum functionality.

Multi Gable House / bkm group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Nate Cook

Project gallery

About this office
bkm group
Office

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland

