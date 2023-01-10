Which Country Stands Out in Design? A' Design Awards Announce 2022 World Design Rankings

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

From 114 participating countries, the World Design Rankings (WDR) have once again ranked the best in arts, architecture and design, sponsored by the A' Design Award and Competition. With the objective of contributing to global design culture through advocating and highlighting good design, the rankings provide additional data and insights to economists and journalists regarding the design industry.

This year, based on the number of design awards won at international juried design competitions and awards, China leads the ranking with 3880 awards; followed by United States of America, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany, and Australia which took the top positions in 2021.

Browse some of the previously-awarded projects below and enter for the chance to represent your country here.

Baoding Xinhua Bookstore by Yi Chen and Muchen Zhang

Golden Design Award winner in 2016 - 2017 Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

CIFI Plaza Beijing Multifunctional by Aico

Golden Design Award winner in 2020 - 2021 Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Star House Beach House by AGi Architects

Golden Design Award winner in 2011 - 2012 Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore by Xiang Li

Platinum Design Award winner in 2019 - 2020 Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Aurora Lodge Chalet by Snorre Stinessen

Golden Design Award winner in 2020 - 2021 Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

West Bay Lagoon Plaza Residential Towers by MZ Architects

Silver Design Award winner in 2013 - 2014 Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Topography 1 Seating Sculpture by Mikyoung Kim

Platinum Design Award winner in 2017 - 2018 Street Furniture Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness Property Exhibition Centre by Qun Wen

Platinum Design Award winner in 2020 - 2021 Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel by Tetsuya Matsumoto



Platinum Design Award winner in 2019 - 2020 Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Seehof: A Garden Architecture Hotel by Noa

Platinum Design Award winner in 2017 - 2018 Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Hengqin International Financial Center Office by Aedas

Platinum Design Award winner in 2020 - 2021 Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Category

Save this picture! Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competitions

Into the World of Art Gallery by Joy Chou

Platinum Design Award winner in 2015 - 2016 Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Category