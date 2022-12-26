Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Academia Shelter / gru.a

Academia Shelter / gru.a

Academia Shelter / gru.a
Academia Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch
© Rafael Salim

Recreation & Training
Petrópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: gru.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rafael Salim
  • Lead Architects : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate
  • Project Team : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Ingrid Colares, Antonio Machado
  • Lighting Consultant : Maneco Quinderé
  • Construction : Alexandre M.
  • City : Petrópolis
  • Country : Brazil
Academia Shelter / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Rafael Salim

Text description provided by the architects. Taking advantage of a pre-existing eucalyptus structure (which delimits a small soccer field) we designed a simple shelter in polycarbonate tile, bamboo and galvanized steel tubes.

Academia Shelter / gru.a - Image 9 of 9
Isometric
Academia Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
Academia Shelter / gru.a - Image 8 of 9
Section
Academia Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim

The arched roof is supported, on one side, by a line of existing pillars and, on the other, by a new one, generating a covered and open space.

Academia Shelter / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Beam, Garden
© Rafael Salim

Project location

Address:Vale das Videiras, Araras, Petrópolis - RJ, 25725-090, Brazil

gru.a
