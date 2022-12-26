Academia Shelter / gru.a

•
Petrópolis, Brazil
Architects: gru.a
- Area : 20 m²
- Year : 2022
Photographs :Rafael Salim
Lead Architects : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate
- Project Team : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Ingrid Colares, Antonio Machado
- Lighting Consultant : Maneco Quinderé
- Construction : Alexandre M.
- City : Petrópolis
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Taking advantage of a pre-existing eucalyptus structure (which delimits a small soccer field) we designed a simple shelter in polycarbonate tile, bamboo and galvanized steel tubes.
The arched roof is supported, on one side, by a line of existing pillars and, on the other, by a new one, generating a covered and open space.