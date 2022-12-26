Academia Shelter / gru.a

+ 4

Project Team : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Ingrid Colares, Antonio Machado

Lighting Consultant : Maneco Quinderé

Construction : Alexandre M.

City : Petrópolis

Country : Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Taking advantage of a pre-existing eucalyptus structure (which delimits a small soccer field) we designed a simple shelter in polycarbonate tile, bamboo and galvanized steel tubes.

The arched roof is supported, on one side, by a line of existing pillars and, on the other, by a new one, generating a covered and open space.