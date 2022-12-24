Uyen House / ACL Architects

+ 18

Houses • Thành phố Mỹ Tho, Vietnam Architects: ACL Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Quang Tran

Lead Architect : Le Van Tan

City : Thành phố Mỹ Tho

Country : Vietnam

Uyen House is a house built by a son to dedicate to his father and mother. The location of the house is in a rather small alley in My Tho city. An alley is not wide enough for the circulation of vehicles, but it always connects the people here together, closer, and more friendly. Sometimes small alleys remind us of our childhood when in narrow houses, alleys standing from the beginning of the alley to the end of the alley can call each other, and alleys in prime central locations can only concave a motorbike when moving. The echoing sound of calling each other in the alley is enough to make us see the warmth and affection of the people living here.

Uyen House is fortunate to have a larger area than other houses in the alley. The distribution of the space structure in the house is always towards the simplest, just enough space for the space to be used, the connecting voids, light, wind convection, and trees are the most needed at Uyen House. The floor plan of our house is arranged according to the height of the floor difference to estimate the distance between the spaces. Not individually fixed by walls for certain brain rooms, but maximized in the house by large doors, atriums in the middle and at the end of the house, have formed the light penetrates the house according to the changing time of day. The house almost does not need to use equipment when it is hot, because the wind convection in the air and the winds running through the room in the atrium shafts, the middle position, behind the house, and the front is always the moving point of the house. wind direction.