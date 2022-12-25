Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. House Be / a2o architecten

House Be / a2o architecten

Save
House Be / a2o architecten

House Be / a2o architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse Be / a2o architecten - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse Be / a2o architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsHouse Be / a2o architecten - Interior Photography, StairsHouse Be / a2o architecten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Belgium
  • Interior Architect : Clara Claes Home concepts
  • Technical Engineer : Studiebureel Heedfeld
  • Landscape Architect : BURO landschap
  • Stability Engineer : UTIL struktuurstudies
  • Light Artist : Dim Atelier
  • Country : Belgium
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. House Be is an experiment in dwelling in and amongst nature is the central theme. A rhythmic structure in concrete, wood, and brick contrasts with the frivolity of the restored landscape. In a similar way to the Romantic motif from the 19th-century arts, an attempt was made to create a sensitive tension between a sublime natural landscape and the human presence in it.

Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The structure of the house consists of fair-faced concrete, shuttered with wooden planks. The proportions of aggregates, cement, sand, water, and additives were carefully composed, weighed, and tested. The result is a concrete skeleton with a rough and at the same time soft appearance. The structure is filled with large glass surfaces and facade brickwork.

Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Image 16 of 16
Axonometric

The bricks were custom-made and smothered in an authentic ring oven. The façades look natural and nuanced, and the light-grey tone of the bricks matches the concrete structure. The window openings are framed by slender window profiles and offer impressive views of the landscape. The roofs are overgrown with herbaceous flowers and plants, and the garden extends into the building structure.

Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert

The house develops itself on three levels: basement, ground floor, and first floor. The organization is conceived as a central trunk with branches. The trunk springs from the entrance zone with a private courtyard, which forms a soft transition between public and private. Inside the house, the trunk of the route leads past the kitchen and living room to the garden room. The route to the workrooms and the night hall on the other floor deflects from the central axis, thus keeping private life separate.

Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Stijn Bollaert

When walking along the central axis, the view of the landscape gradually opens up, culminating in the garden room, which has been furnished as a contemporary "Wunderkammer". Think of it as an art cabinet like those that can be found in the old mansions of dignitaries and freethinkers, where the most extraordinary art and nature objects were brought together and displayed. The interior is composed of various architectural elements and personal objects, a solid wood table, a floating concrete fireplace, a brass light artwork, and tropical plants. Next to the garden room, a small ornamental garden was laid out with flowers and rose bushes that are in full bloom during the summer months.

Save this picture!
House Be / a2o architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The interior finishing of the house consists of natural materials such as oak, limestone, and upholstery. The materials have been applied in a rough but refined way. The oak joinery and natural stone floors are brushed and give a special tactility. Each room is furnished with appropriate furniture, objects, and architectural lighting, as well as with standing and hanging plants so that the greenery is also brought into the house. The residents can go about their daily lives in search of nature or retreat and know that they are protected by their homes.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
a2o architecten
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailBelgium

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailBelgium
Cite: "House Be / a2o architecten" 25 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994119/house-be-a2o-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags