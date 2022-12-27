Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Community Center
Aachen, Germany
  • Architects: Demo Working Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2015
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Veit Landwehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Havells Sylvania, Jet Gruppe, Krinner, Zublin Timber
  • Lead Architects : Tim Panzer, Wiebke Schlüter, Matthias Hoffmann, Thorsten Pofahl
  • Site Management : Jerns Kampermann
AAC / Demo Working Group - Exterior Photography
© Veit Landwehr

Text description provided by the architects. Atelier AC is a low-cost teaching facility and community center in Aachen. Located in a public park adjacent to a school, it complements the existing functions of sports facilities, gardens, rehearsal rooms and recreational areas with a multifunctional space. In order to achieve the predetermined budget, the design was conceived as a usable shell that leaves open possibilities for appropriation and further construction as a permanent intermediate state.

AAC / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Veit Landwehr
AAC / Demo Working Group - Image 14 of 20
Plan
AAC / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Veit Landwehr

Following this principle, the space-forming construction consists of BSP boards, which also form the surface of the interior spaces and are shielded from the weather by a layer of foil. The actual façade level in this structure only has the function of a consumable layer, which protects the more valuable layers underneath. The material used was BFU impregnated pine panels on battens as a substructure. Due to the simplified level of detail, the façade could be constructed by a project group of young people under professional guidance, using their own labor. The low material value and the possibility of reuse compensates the reduced life expectancy. As a temporary architecture with a provisionally envisaged duration of 5-10 years, the basic construction can be completely dismantled and reassembled at another location. Accordingly, the building is not earth-connected and is founded on screw foundations. 

AAC / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Veit Landwehr
AAC / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Beam
© Veit Landwehr
AAC / Demo Working Group - Image 20 of 20
Axo
AAC / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Veit Landwehr

Various items such as windows, skylights, lighting, etc. were not included in the budget and are donations from individuals and manufacturers who obtained them from their inventories. As readymades, these components were integrated into the design. The technical equipment was reduced to an absolute minimum. Since the cost and energy required for insulation seemed disproportionately high due to irregular use, the interior is warmed by a heater when needed and can cool down when not in use. The building does not have its own power connection, but is simply plugged into a nearby outdoor outlet via a power cable when in use. 

AAC / Demo Working Group - Exterior Photography
© Veit Landwehr

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Aachen, Germany

