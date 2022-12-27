AAC / Demo Working Group

+ 15

City : Aachen

Country : Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Atelier AC is a low-cost teaching facility and community center in Aachen. Located in a public park adjacent to a school, it complements the existing functions of sports facilities, gardens, rehearsal rooms and recreational areas with a multifunctional space. In order to achieve the predetermined budget, the design was conceived as a usable shell that leaves open possibilities for appropriation and further construction as a permanent intermediate state.

Following this principle, the space-forming construction consists of BSP boards, which also form the surface of the interior spaces and are shielded from the weather by a layer of foil. The actual façade level in this structure only has the function of a consumable layer, which protects the more valuable layers underneath. The material used was BFU impregnated pine panels on battens as a substructure. Due to the simplified level of detail, the façade could be constructed by a project group of young people under professional guidance, using their own labor. The low material value and the possibility of reuse compensates the reduced life expectancy. As a temporary architecture with a provisionally envisaged duration of 5-10 years, the basic construction can be completely dismantled and reassembled at another location. Accordingly, the building is not earth-connected and is founded on screw foundations.

Various items such as windows, skylights, lighting, etc. were not included in the budget and are donations from individuals and manufacturers who obtained them from their inventories. As readymades, these components were integrated into the design. The technical equipment was reduced to an absolute minimum. Since the cost and energy required for insulation seemed disproportionately high due to irregular use, the interior is warmed by a heater when needed and can cool down when not in use. The building does not have its own power connection, but is simply plugged into a nearby outdoor outlet via a power cable when in use.