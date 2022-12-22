Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Beam

Karuizawa, Japan
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
Courtesy of Satoru Ito

Text description provided by the architects. The planned site is a villa area in Karuizawa that was developed about 50 years ago. Surrounded by trees, each lot is approximately 1,000 m2, and the building-to-land ratio is 20%. The houses are scattered at a good distance from each other with the setback from the boundary of the site, which is unique to Karuizawa.

House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Satoru Ito
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Image 15 of 17
Section
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
Courtesy of Satoru Ito

The area was originally a vacation home, but now the number of permanent residents is increasing, and not all the houses are lined up with their shutters closed, but you can feel the presence of people with the sounds of leaves in the trees, animals, and birds chirping. The area is famous as a summer resort, with cool but humid summers and bitterly cold winters.

House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
Courtesy of Satoru Ito

It is a place with a wide range of conditions that cannot be summed up in one word, "outside. In order to secure a living space that is continuous with the surrounding environment, a shed is placed around the bookstore, and a deck and eaves are installed beyond the shed. The outer earth floor is retracted and an inner earth floor is installed, and the boundary line is multi-layered, making it easy to select and discard external factors according to the situation.

House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
Courtesy of Satoru Ito
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Image 17 of 17
Elevation
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck
Courtesy of Satoru Ito
House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Satoru Ito

The structure is constructed with a rigid-frame structure to reduce the number of earthquake-resistant elements, thereby increasing the degree of freedom for modification. Once only the minimum framework is prepared, the client will pick up various things and continue to modify them according to the changes from time to time. We thought that architecture could be made more long-lasting by considering it as something that accompanies the flow of time and changes in daily life, rather than as something that is built for completion.

House in Karuizawa / Satoru Ito Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
Courtesy of Satoru Ito

Project gallery

Satoru Ito Architects
Wood

