Residence Kongkaherb / V2in Architects

+ 24

Architect & Interior : Thanawin Pattanawong

Landscape Architect : Atiwat Tieanmaungpuk

City : Nakhon Pathom

Country : Thailand

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project was started according to plant expansion of the Kongkaherb that is needed to expand the size of the new home office in order to cover the increased number of staff. Also, the owner intended to build a new home for the member of the next generation. When the owner looked back at the beginning of the business, they grew up in a small commercial building that included areas of residence, warehouse, and shop front. Seeing that their first intention was a home office which not only was designed as a detached house to support future business expansion but also desired to have the same home atmosphere that they were really familiar with.

From the part of the site, the main part is plant construction which is an asymmetric land including angles that cannot be utilized efficiently. Also, with the limited space it is challenging to design the functions to have a garden area. The project architect decided to design all functions separately regarding size specification and divided them into many boxes. Then he blended each part into every single anglesite, put all parts as one box, and expanded each function independently to utilize all setback spaces and free spaces of the building efficiently.

The exterior of the building looks like a simple white building. As the site was decorated with insulated glass in keeping the interior of the house simple, modern, and tidy. Having the tree court on each floor in promoting of modern herb atmosphere. The building was designed according to simplicity and arranged inside functions independently. Mass and void were aligned with perceptions and direction which is reflected in the building. The main design form of this project is the “Cantilever” which provided a clear space underneath to make this building look outstanding and can be utilized in every single space.

The remaining spaces were designed to be a courtyard for planting trees. There are openings around for air ventilation in order to bring sunlight inside the building’s rooms. The unused spaces were arranged to be gardens which will diffuse and create an atmosphere around the building. There will be shade caused by the main area that is unfolded as a shade to help control appropriate light entering the building. Also, the effect of light and shadow during the day are created interesting functions inside the building. Starting from the 1st and 2nd floor is the office area.

And the reception area of the residential area is on the 3rd and 4th floor which is the privacy section for living. Moreover, the rooftop is a relaxing space as the owner is friendly and familiar with the function that linked them to the working space convincedly by walking down from their residence to meet with employees immediately. Thus, the combination of the office and the house is clearly arranged as private zoning but can be seen each other from every part of the common area of the building through clear glass, courtyard, including the executive room that can be communicated to the staff by just opening the window.