Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Greece
  5. Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture

Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture

Save
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture

Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardTheros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Deck, PatioTheros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamTheros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Wood, Bed, Windows, BeamTheros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Sustainability
Cos, Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Theros All-Suite Hotel is a blissful mystic world where childhood memories of a carefree summer are brought to life by the scents of jasmine, the swaying of palms in the Meltemi, and the rustling of reeds. Meaning SUMMER in ancient greek, THEROS is the epitome of slow living, a holistic experience of well-being, based on the ancient greek philosophy of “Ef-Zin” and the greek ideal for hospitality. Its modern design is based on the principles of traditional architecture and local history.

Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Exterior Photography
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Beam
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

Our inspiration was the medieval castle of Kos town, the cottages, and the spatial arrangement of the island’s rural settlements. We reproduced the local stone construction idiom, as well as the natural landscape of the country and the exotic gardens of the town.

Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

The greatest challenge for the design has been the extremely narrow plot, 40m wide by 150 m long. The entrance to the main building with its strict stone structure is through a wooden bridge over water. The welcoming reception with the monastic table is followed by the surprise of the single, simple but with multiple stimuli space, that invites the guests to the inner paradise of the western terrace with the central swimming pool. Reception, dining, and leisure functions develop freely, intensifying the feeling of relaxation. The large single openings on the two facades blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor space and the functions freely flow towards the two terraces. Visual escapes are also free towards the eastern terrace with a row of eucalyptus trees and the beach.

Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Deck
© George Papapostolou
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Image 41 of 43
Master Plan
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Image 42 of 43
Main Building - Plan

The 47 suites are developed in introverted neighborhoods where the transition from the public - semi-public to the private space is marked by differentiation of materials, plantings, and finally the quality of the spaces. The peripheral straight paths of the complex are defined by reeds on one side and by continuous stone walls on the other. The blind solid stone walls protect the privacy of the rooms, while minimal narrow openings offer natural cooling. Passing through the castle doors to the communal courtyards with the clay pots with basils, leads to the discovery of the hidden paradise, with the private pools and the tropical vegetation of plants traditionally found in the town of Kos.

Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Windows, Chair, Bedroom, Bed
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography
Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, Beam
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

All ground-floor suites have private pools and are surrounded by palm and olive trees. The upper-floor suites have large verandas hammocks and roof gardens. The neutral colors and natural materials in the interior of the rooms integrate with the exterior.

Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

The bioclimatic architecture is enhanced by the investment in modern building technologies and the central electronic room control (KNX), aiming at sustainability and environmental ethics. A key element of the gardens is the use of native Mediterranean species (olive trees, palms, cypresses, lemon trees, aromatic-medicinal herbs of the Hippocratic healing tradition), that have minimal water requirements. A farm-to-table spot provides organically grown cherry tomatoes, for the kitchen. 

Save this picture!
Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kos city, Kos, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mastrominas ARChitecture
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsSustainabilityGreece

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsSustainabilityGreece
Cite: "Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture" 23 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994040/theros-all-suite-hotel-mastrominas-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags