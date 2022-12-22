We Are Hiring! Join Our Team as Content Editor for ArchDaily

We are looking for a highly-motivated, writing-loving architect to join our editorial team in Chile or Mexico, working on the development and publication of both sponsored and original content on ArchDaily, specifically related to materials, products, and building systems.

Your challenge will be to present the latest innovations and trends in relation to the world of construction in a useful and attractive way, prioritizing technical and educational content.

You might consider this role if you are interested in:

Architecture, design and the world of materials and construction.

Excellent editorial content.

Learning new things, experiencing new situations and finding creative solutions to interesting challenges.

The digital world and the Internet.

Your daily activities would consist of:

Working closely with leading material manufacturers and designer brands around the world.

Developing weekly editorial articles (sponsored or original, according to demand).

Participating in meetings with the rest of the team, to propose and discuss a variety of editorial topics.

Constantly reviewing and analyzing data to improve article performance across all of our platforms.

Proofreading/translating texts by other authors, as required.

What we offer:

Flexibility and a dynamic, creative environment.

The chance to be part of a brand with an international profile.

Hybrid work format, working from home some days.

Regular training and company events.

Requirements

Native English/High level of English.

Editing/Writing skills.

Location: Chile/Mexico

Time availability: 8 hours a day (Full-Time)

Are you interested in learning more?