Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. We Are Hiring! Join Our Team as Content Editor for ArchDaily

We Are Hiring! Join Our Team as Content Editor for ArchDaily

Save
We Are Hiring! Join Our Team as Content Editor for ArchDaily

We are looking for a highly-motivated, writing-loving architect to join our editorial team in Chile or Mexico, working on the development and publication of both sponsored and original content on ArchDaily, specifically related to materials, products, and building systems.

Your challenge will be to present the latest innovations and trends in relation to the world of construction in a useful and attractive way, prioritizing technical and educational content.

You might consider this role if you are interested in:

  • Architecture, design and the world of materials and construction.
  • Excellent editorial content.
  • Learning new things, experiencing new situations and finding creative solutions to interesting challenges.
  • The digital world and the Internet.

Your daily activities would consist of:

  • Working closely with leading material manufacturers and designer brands around the world.
  • Developing weekly editorial articles (sponsored or original, according to demand).
  • Participating in meetings with the rest of the team, to propose and discuss a variety of editorial topics.
  • Constantly reviewing and analyzing data to improve article performance across all of our platforms.
  • Proofreading/translating texts by other authors, as required. 

What we offer:

  • Flexibility and a dynamic, creative environment.
  • The chance to be part of a brand with an international profile.
  • Hybrid work format, working from home some days.
  • Regular training and company events.

Requirements

  • Native English/High level of English.
  • Editing/Writing skills.
  • Location: Chile/Mexico
  • Time availability: 8 hours a day (Full-Time)

Are you interested in learning more?

Enter here and send us your information!

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: "We Are Hiring! Join Our Team as Content Editor for ArchDaily" 22 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994035/we-are-hiring-join-our-team-as-content-editor-for-archdaily> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags