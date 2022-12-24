Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Casa Sull’Albero / Mila

Casa Sull’Albero / Mila
Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Evgeniya Savina, Jakob Tigges

Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Exterior Photography, WindowsCasa Sull’Albero / Mila - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BedCasa Sull’Albero / Mila - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, Table, BedroomCasa Sull’Albero / Mila - Exterior Photography, Windows, BeamCasa Sull’Albero / Mila - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Montepulciano, Italy
  • Architects : Luigi Scapin, Silvia Cipirian, Marc Frederking
  • Client : Azienda Agricola Angela Barbetti
  • City : Montepulciano
  • Country : Italy
Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Evgeniya Savina, Jakob Tigges
Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Image 11 of 12
Elevation

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of a marvelous boutique hotel in Tuscany badly wanted a luxurious hotel room on a tree. As luxury and comfort are hard to provide on a tree without killing the tree we’ve planned the house adjacent to the biggest tree we could find on the property – right on the edge of the Cicolina hill close to Montepulciano.

Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Evgeniya Savina, Jakob Tigges
Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, Table, Bedroom
© Evgeniya Savina, Jakob Tigges

In order to provide views as if you were in the tree the volume is arranged as generous stairs mounting up next to the tree. A steel/wood construction is held by a concrete core that contains all technical facilities and subdivides the monospace into a part that lies on the hill and a larger cantilevered part that flies above the slope towards the lower-lying Chiana valley.

Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom, Bathtub
© Evgeniya Savina, Jakob Tigges

The interior space is clad with textured wood panels to provide an intimate “in the trunk”-feeling. Three large openings provide different landscape views. From bed and Loggia, you can see over the entire valley onto the mountain range on the other side.

Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Evgeniya Savina, Jakob Tigges

The lateral view from the bed goes into the surrounding olive grove, while when lying in the bathtub you find yourself almost within the crone of the tree. Sanitary objects are arranged on a large mirror wall in front of a pile of firewood making you sit between two wood piles. The interior, the tree, and the olive grove alike are lit with clusters of white lampions.

Casa Sull’Albero / Mila - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Evgeniya Savina, Jakob Tigges

Project gallery

