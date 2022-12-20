Submit a Project Advertise
Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio

Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Masquespacio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4305 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Beltran
  • Team : Ana Milena Hernández Palacios, Christophe Penasse
  • Client : Lynk & Co
  • Program : Showroom
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Beltran

Text description provided by the architects. The Barcelona Club is a unique experience that not only reinvents mobility but also provides a creative and sustainable meeting place. Undoubtedly, the best meeting point for anyone who is willing to explore a new concept of mobility where the experience comes before everything else.

Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Interior Photography, Door
© Luis Beltran
Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Luis Beltran

Thus, hereby Masquespacio designed the club situated in Paseo de Gracia as if it were a world of utopias. This way the Spanish design studio searched to connect the different spaces with Barcelona known for its creativity and distinguished all around the world for being a hub of artistic disciplines like art, design, and music.

Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Image 5 of 21
© Luis Beltran

First, it has been the main goal to respect the interior architecture of the space with its brutalist-style full of imperfections that create the perfect connection point with the style applied in other Lynk & Co clubs. To these afterward different spaces have been added, each representing its own use, inspired by a theme related to creativity like architecture, movies, and music amongst others. 

Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Luis Beltran
Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Image 19 of 21
Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathroom
© Luis Beltran

Just like that, immediately at the entrance, you can see a giant castle with a reflecting green color that contains the fitting rooms with a distorted effect that shows clearly that in the new Lynk & Co in Barcelona, nothing is traditional. The car from its sides is situated in a whale form made of 3D, while in the bathrooms you find a show of lights and sounds that will remind you of your favorite childhood movie.

Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Luis Beltran

In the space above you can find exposition zones with sustainable objects, Lynk & Co selected, together with unexpected areas for co-working like the swimming pool that is behind an old safe door that was in the space before.

Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio - Interior Photography, Closet, Chair
© Luis Beltran

Cite: "Lynk & Co Space / Masquespacio" [Espacio Lynk & Co / Masquespacio] 20 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993894/lynk-and-co-space-masquespacio> ISSN 0719-8884

