Vents House / NØRA studio

Houses, Detail • La Puebla, Spain Architects: NØRA studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 310 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Ricard López

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project BORA Fet de terra , QUADRO Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Marina Munar Bonnin, Rafel Capó Quetglas, Pau del Campo Montoliu, Luca Lliteras Roldán

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sa Pobla, Mallorca, in an area known as "es Raiguer" the project is a newly built house for a family. With the Serra de Tramuntana as a spectator, we proposed a house in which dialogue with the environment, the use of natural materials, and good orientation, both solar and with the prevailing winds in the area, are key elements. The project seeks to recognize some aspects of traditional construction, such as sloping roofs, the use of earthy materials, and the typology of the holes, and take them to the extreme to achieve a house in consonance with current needs and way of life.

Two cross-shaped pieces are located on a flat piece of land in which day zones, night zones, and outdoor zones are distributed taking into account their solar orientation and the direct action of the wind, so important in local constructions. Thanks to the position of these pieces placed at 45º with respect to the North, the "embat" during the day and the "terral" at night give us fresh air, so precious in this inland area of Mallorca, during the hottest summer months

The clayey soil of the place, present in the area for the cultivation of vegetables, especially potatoes, sets a very special hue for much of the year. That is why in the important exercise of integrating a building into the environment with the presence that it presented, it was necessary to use materials of the same shades and textures.

The contact of this great piece on the ground seemed crucial to solving this question and the key material that allowed us to do it was the Fetdeterra. An "eco-innovative" product, as they define themselves, made up of 100% recyclable and environmentally sustainable materials. Only earth and lime form this interesting product that allows us to achieve this very natural finish and so integrated with the predominant tones in the rural area of Sa Pobla. From here on, the use of locally sourced gravel, and sandstone as a resistant element in outdoor areas, and ceramics as a link between the different materials give us great cohesion with the terrain and give the house this feeling of being in a space that has always been there.

The interior of the house seeks to be nourished by this intense golden light that enters through the patios that break the strong geometry of the house and the openings in the façade (in some cases protected by a porch and a pergola). At the heart of the house, at the intersection of the geometric cross of the building, is the day area, fully connected to the pool area and the rest of the outdoor space on the plot, generating good cross ventilation and full space of light. Wood is the main element and light tones on the walls and floor give us the necessary warmth for a home for the family.