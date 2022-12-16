Submit a Project Advertise
World
Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHabitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeHabitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHabitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHabitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - More Images+ 23

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Sevilla, Spain
  • Design : Víctor Silveira, Esteban Valencia, Ignacio García Moliz
  • Mep Consultant : JG Ingenieros
  • Structural Engenieer : Next Force Engineering
  • Quantity Surveyors : J2 Edificiación y Desarrollo
  • Project Manager : Bovis from CBRE
  • Program : Housing
  • City : Sevilla
  • Country : Spain
Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. The environment is characterized by its heterogeneity, with buildings of a very diverse architecture and of different uses and sizes (schools, residential buildings of different types, green areas, etc.). Likewise, the urban morphology in relation to the position of the buildings and their heights is very diverse, finding some buildings that are placed isolated inside the plots, others aligned to the road and a mixture of heights that build a diverse and heterogeneous image of the nearby environment. The integration of the building with the spaces surrounding the plot is one of the objectives to be solved with the proposal, creating morphological continuity between the new building and the adjoining buildings and public spaces and solving the accesses in the most comfortable and functional way possible.

Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jesús Granada
Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús Granada

The proposed building responds to the diversity of the environment with a volume that adapts to the parameters of the local regulations (mandatory alignments and permitted heights). The building is positioned on the plot as a closed block rectangle of variable height between 4 and 8 floors and aligned to the roads.

Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Jesús Granada

The entire building works with a single entrance from the outside that accesses an interior patio from which users circulates to the eleven portals-stairs. Each staircase consists of 2 housing units per floor with exterior-interior facades. The structure is integrated into this modular system allowing an adequate layout of the basements to distribute parking lots and circulations, while allowing spaces on the upper floors to be arranged according to the distribution of the dwellings.

Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús Granada

The diversity in the positioning of the openings, terraces and interior spaces in general tries to establish interior spatial continuity by establishing internal relationships between the dwellings and improving the functionality and energy efficiency of the buildings.

Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús Granada
Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Image 27 of 28
Housing unit
Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Image 24 of 28
Sections and Elevations 01
Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jesús Granada
Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús Granada

The typology of the housing units respond to the optimization of surfaces in relation to the number of bedrooms, allowing flexibility of personalized occupation for each group of inhabitants. A clear and rational geometry governs the entire distribution of rooms, structure, facade modulation, etc. In addition to the functionality of the houses, the proposed program presents a series of common spaces that allow coexistence. In the central patio, at the ground floor level, a large space is generated that will serve as a green lung and a social meeting place for neighbors. This space is defined by its content and includes pedestrian areas, green areas for resting, a swimming pool, shaded areas, children's games, etc.

Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jesús Granada

The proposal formalizes the housing units based on contrasted and effective residential typologies, but with a desire to re-organize the living spaces to ensure and increase architectural, spatial and functional quality. The most repeated typology is divided into two differentiated and independent zones, day (living room and kitchen) and night (bedrooms), separated by the distributor. The bathrooms and hall are placed in the dark area of the house, centralizing the vertical installations and generating a central band of wet areas.

 

The proposed typologies are characterized by maximizing the compactness of the building, optimizing the façade surface. All living spaces have cross ventilation and natural light from two orientations, including the kitchen. From this clear, efficient and repeated scheme, a series of spatial and functional improvements have been proposed out. The living room always occupies a privileged position, taking advantage of the corners of the building as much as possible and allowing a double orientation, being also linked to the sculptural pieces that make up the terraces.

Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús Granada

Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jesús Granada

Project location

Address:Seville, Seville Province, Spain

SV60 Arquitectos
"Habitat Seville Este Collective Housing / SV60 Arquitectos" [Vivienda colectiva Habitat Sevilla Este / SV60 Arquitectos] 16 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

