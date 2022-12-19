JAC House / Visioarq Aquitectos

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of this villa calls for various dimensions of dreams, both in the enjoyment of the interior and in the contemplation of the panoramic horizon.

The contemporary language and materials, especially the volumes of white lacquered plates and large glass spans, clearly marked the enlargement, differentiated from the original house.

The intervention is broken down in volumes and planes, following the existing terrain, in order to create exterior spaces with a privileged view - enabled by the usage of panoramah!® minimalist window system - and a strong and intimate connection between outdoor and indoor. Japanese Garden and indoor pool are some details that raise the desired level of enjoyment.

The outdoor results from the intersection of the pre-existing villa with new pure volumetric forms, dematerialized by setback planes, in a game of light/dark contrasts, projections/setbacks, and light/shadow, along the terrain that presents itself as a scenic space for the city of the 11th century: Coimbra.