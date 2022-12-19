Submit a Project Advertise
Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures, Museums & Exhibit
Chong Qing, China
  • Architects: SUZAO Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :DONG建筑影像
  • Lead Architect : Jie Du, Wen Dong, Xiaowen Yin
  • Design Team : Jie Du, Wen Dong, Xiaowen Yin, Wen Zhang, Lina Ma, Shengchao Zhao, Sijun Wang, Huihan Wang, Jihang Lu, Tao Chen
  • Client : China·Chongqing·Huguang
  • City : Chong Qing
  • Country : China
Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© DONG建筑影像

Text description provided by the architects. Chongqing is a "fantasy" city built in the mountains. The cascading buildings make up the city's special landscape. Our project is to create a temporary building in the city. Behind the project, the site is modern high-rise buildings, and in front is the architectural heritage - Huguang Guild Hall. The landscape in the distance is the Dongshuimen Bridge and the Yangtze River. The front is history and nature, and the back is the magical city. I hope that our new buildings should be integrated into this fantastic and historical city.

Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© DONG建筑影像
Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Image 24 of 24
Section

The Color - Chongqing is known as the "fog capital", and the fog makes the city appear gray. We carefully designed a golden building, hoping that it would stand out from the gray of the city like a warm light, and also continue to use the elegant colors of Huguang Guild Hall.

Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Interior Photography
© DONG建筑影像
Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Image 17 of 24
Model
Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting
© DONG建筑影像

The Geometry - We raised the side of the building facing the river so that it can get a better view and lowered the side of the city so that the building can compatible with the city street, and finally formed a simple "triangular" building. On the lowered side, a staircase to enter the interior space of the building is designed. Climbing up the stairs, the indoor space is used as the urban sales exhibition hall of the "Chongqing Huguang" project, and is also a city sightseeing tower. The large windows framed the city view of the River, the Bridge, and Huguang Guild Hall.

Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© DONG建筑影像
Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Image 19 of 24
Diagram - Mass Generation
Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Interior Photography
© DONG建筑影像

The Pilotis and Mirror - The elevated ground floor improves the sight of the second floor and creates a wider and higher view. The mirror material on the first floor makes the building disappear in the hustle and bustle of the surrounding environment and creates a "floating feeling" of the triangular building volume on the second floor. It will be a cold drink shop. Hopefully, it will be integrated into the daily life of the city. Lying on the riverside, it represents the magnificence of the urban scenery.

Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© DONG建筑影像

Project gallery

Project location

Address:No.21 DAO Menkou, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China

SUZAO Architects
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina

Cite: "Chongqing Huguang City Exhibition Hall / SUZAO Architects" 19 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

© DONG建筑影像

中国·重庆·湖广·城市先锋展厅 / 素造建筑

