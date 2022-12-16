Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. House on the Hill / LKSA

House on the Hill / LKSA

Save
House on the Hill / LKSA

House on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior PhotographyHouse on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse on the Hill / LKSA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsHouse on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, CourtyardHouse on the Hill / LKSA - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Gwacheon-si, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography
© Gu Uijin

Text description provided by the architects. This project is to build a horizontal extension to the existing house. It is a program that accepts the existing building’s primary functions as a residential space and creates an annex to serve as a space for the client’s hobby and rest and guests. The entire site covers the slope with a beautiful mountain landscape in the background, where the site's view value is at maximum.

Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gu Uijin
Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Image 24 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden
© Gu Uijin

Therefore, the vertical circulation stands behind the building to enhance the view value of the interior space. The opening was also designed to contrast the movement line by concentrating only on the façade. The shape of the opening (corner window), location, and dimensions was similarly planned to give the continuity of elevation and space for the client who has affection for the existing house.

Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Gu Uijin
Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Image 20 of 27
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography
© Gu Uijin

The rear elevation was built to be very solid to construct the presence of mass completely. We also relocated the main entrance of the site to be between the existing house and the annex. As the client enters the site, he can select a circulation path between the old building's main space and the extension's secondary space. The first floor is a living room to dine with many people.

Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gu Uijin
Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Gu Uijin

We intended that with the open windows, the interior and exterior spaces were combined with an expansive deck yard in the front to maximize continuity without floor difference. The stairs to the second floor were constructed with a cantilever made of 'ㄷ-shaded' section steel to tension the vertical movement line. The landscaping, indoor interior, and furniture were built by reflecting the client's unique sensibility and discernment.

Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Gu Uijin

The rooftop garden was intended to view a landscape painting by borrowing the city's varied scenery and nature in the foreground. Hopefully, the client will live an affluent life and a dense value in the newly extended architectural space.

Save this picture!
House on the Hill / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Deck, Beam
© Gu Uijin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LKSA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "House on the Hill / LKSA" 16 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993781/haus-on-the-hill-lksa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags