House on the Hill / LKSA

+ 22

Fire Engineers : HITEC ENGINEERING

City : Gwacheon-si

Country : South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is to build a horizontal extension to the existing house. It is a program that accepts the existing building’s primary functions as a residential space and creates an annex to serve as a space for the client’s hobby and rest and guests. The entire site covers the slope with a beautiful mountain landscape in the background, where the site's view value is at maximum.

Therefore, the vertical circulation stands behind the building to enhance the view value of the interior space. The opening was also designed to contrast the movement line by concentrating only on the façade. The shape of the opening (corner window), location, and dimensions was similarly planned to give the continuity of elevation and space for the client who has affection for the existing house.

The rear elevation was built to be very solid to construct the presence of mass completely. We also relocated the main entrance of the site to be between the existing house and the annex. As the client enters the site, he can select a circulation path between the old building's main space and the extension's secondary space. The first floor is a living room to dine with many people.

We intended that with the open windows, the interior and exterior spaces were combined with an expansive deck yard in the front to maximize continuity without floor difference. The stairs to the second floor were constructed with a cantilever made of 'ㄷ-shaded' section steel to tension the vertical movement line. The landscaping, indoor interior, and furniture were built by reflecting the client's unique sensibility and discernment.

The rooftop garden was intended to view a landscape painting by borrowing the city's varied scenery and nature in the foreground. Hopefully, the client will live an affluent life and a dense value in the newly extended architectural space.