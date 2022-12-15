Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects.

YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects.

Save
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects.

YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeYeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsYeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingYeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeYeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hwaseong, South Korea
  • Team Manager : Jaehyun Lee
  • Senior Staff : Yebin Kim
  • Staff : Sungsu Kim
  • Program / Use / Building Function : House
  • Kitchen : Woolim Furniture
  • City : Hwaseong
  • Country : South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyung Roh

Text description provided by the architects. I met a client who does the same job as me. Even holding the same job title. At the first client meeting with the family, I could tell how professional he is in his job. He showed off his baseball equipment so I took him out to the parking lot and popped my trunk and showed mine. Both of us are catchers in our community baseball league. When you find out that someone shares the same hobby as you, it makes you talk a lot. And also it helps you to understand someone's personality and lifestyle. His wife is a baseball fan, too. Their little daughter cheers them on. The only problem is that they support different baseball teams.

Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Kyung Roh
Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Image 16 of 18
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Kyung Roh
Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Kyung Roh

“I like myself better when I'm with my family. I hope this house is filled with our own memories. I want this house to show who we are. I hope this house would be a playground for my children. I hope there will be a lot of occasions when I can invite my friends home to laugh, chat, and share delicious food. I am also looking forward to the luxury of taking a bath in a bathtub that is a little wide and visible outside. I want to live in a three-dimensional space that is more spacious because I'm living a flat life. I believe that a seemingly useless space can be a warehouse of creativity. And I also believe that the energy that I thought was wasted, will eventually come back to something else someday."

Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Kyung Roh
Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Image 17 of 18
2nd floor plan
Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyung Roh

"When I look at my kids, there are times when I want to ask them where they're from. That's how much my children surprise me each day and make me laugh. I want my children to grow up in my dream house.
-I hope they grow up to be children who are interested in arts and sports. Rather than growing up as a child who is talented in those fields, I hope they will grow up enjoying these things.
-I hope they grow up to be people who like to read and be touched by the values and stories of books. I hope they will not have any difficulty when expressing their thoughts in writing.

Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Kyung Roh

-I hope they can enjoy the thrill and coolness of the game knowing the joy of working together and doing their best through sports.
-I hope they can gain strength through music and share their insights with others.
-I hope they can be kind and nice to people on their way up. I wish they will also be surrounded by good people throughout their life."

Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kyung Roh

In his first email came, it was at that time that I understood why his family wanted to build a house. The site is surrounded by roads and parks on the north side of a residential district. It was a good place to make a yard. My goal was to show what kind of people they were through the house they lived in. After giving it much thought, I decided to build a small baseball stadium that could fit in the yard. The concept of the yard was a baseball stadium, and the house was designed to face the yard in an overlooking view as if giving the impression of viewing the stadium from a bird’s eye view.

Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyung Roh

The children's room was designed to be protruded and emphasized so that it felt like a VIP lounge at a wagon baseball stadium. I want them to hear that the house is just like your family. Children that were exposed to vast spaces like the stadium that I created will aspire and grow up to be children who can view and embrace the world's whole picture. They can think with an open mind and take into consideration a lot of things in the future. In my point of view, this was the greatest gift that I can bestow to their children. And with that, I am thankful and contented that this was a success.

Save this picture!
YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyung Roh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jaeguidang Architects.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "YeoHaengGa House / Jaeguidang Architects." 15 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993731/yeohaengga-house-jaeguidang-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags