Ranch Workspace / Juan Barbero Arquitecto

Text description provided by the architects. As a result of a series of projects linked to creating flexible spaces from the use of disused shipping containers, a ranch emerged. A mobile device ready to function as a home, office, workshop, showroom, hotel room, etc. In this particular case, an architecture studio differentiates itself from the traditional urban offices by creating a more relaxed workspace linked to nature. With the aim of reducing the impact on the environment, off-site construction is proposed, optimizing construction time and resources for its construction.

For it to be assembled, services are placed at each of the ends, solving the basic needs to live, work, rest, etc. This decision allows us to give a better proportion to the flexible space and a direct link with the place. Inside, wood appears as the leading material, providing warmth and thermal comfort, in addition to contrasting with the exterior, which is painted black, trying to go as unnoticed as possible on the site.