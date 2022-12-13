Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49

+ 35

Clients : Bann Krongthong

Graphics : Pitchapol Lim-im

Mechanical And Electrical Engineers : M&E Engineering 49

City : Pattaya City

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The 23-story Arbour Hotel and Residence in the heart of Pattaya is surrounded by existing smaller buildings. The design concept was to integrate nature into the urban environment, with consideration towards causing minimal impact on the surrounding buildings right from the planning stage.

A small building footprint minimizes disturbances to neighbors during construction, such as noise and vibration, as well as after completion, such as obstruction of wind and sunlight.

Green spaces around the building bring nature closer to the community, and the green façade provides vertical green spaces which enhance and improve the urban aesthetics. The façade fins also serve as a screen, providing privacy for the occupants of the building and its neighbors.