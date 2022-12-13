Submit a Project Advertise
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Apartments
Pattaya City, Thailand
  • Clients : Bann Krongthong
  • Graphics : Pitchapol Lim-im
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineers : M&E Engineering 49
  • City : Pattaya City
  • Country : Thailand
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Text description provided by the architects. The 23-story Arbour Hotel and Residence in the heart of Pattaya is surrounded by existing smaller buildings. The design concept was to integrate nature into the urban environment, with consideration towards causing minimal impact on the surrounding buildings right from the planning stage.

Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Image 31 of 40
Diagram
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Image 39 of 40
Elevations 03 and 04

A small building footprint minimizes disturbances to neighbors during construction, such as noise and vibration, as well as after completion, such as obstruction of wind and sunlight.

Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Image 37 of 40
Plan - Rooftop
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Image 32 of 40
Plan - 1st Floor
Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Green spaces around the building bring nature closer to the community, and the green façade provides vertical green spaces which enhance and improve the urban aesthetics. The façade fins also serve as a screen, providing privacy for the occupants of the building and its neighbors.

Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49 - Interior Photography, Cityscape
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Project location

Address:Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Architects 49
Steel

Cite: "Arbour Hotel and Residence Pattaya / Architects 49" 13 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993688/arbour-hotel-and-residence-pattaya-architects-49> ISSN 0719-8884

