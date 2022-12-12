La Riche Clubhouse / Bauchet de La Bouvrie Architects

+ 18

Architecture : Romain de La Bouvrie, Simon Bauchet

Building Economy Consultant : Paul Mingot

City : La Riche

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. The new facility is located within the Petit Plessis sports complex. Visible from the ring road to the west, it signals the playground and the town entrance. The building, made of wood frame and framework, is divided into four single-story volumes, articulated around a patio and connected by a single sloping roof. Located at the corner of the building, four entrances provide access to a sheltered exterior corridor that runs through the entire building.

Each volume houses a specific program: the players’ locker rooms for the North and West volumes, the referees’ locker rooms and the sports association office for the East volume, the clubhouse, the laundry room, the infirmary, and the storage for the South volume.

At the South-East corner, the clubhouse opens onto a covered terrace, which allows watching the games on the main field while remaining protected from bad weather.

The facades in contact with the sports fields are treated with a base in sand-colored bricks, which supports the upper part of a glass strip, allowing natural lighting of all the rooms of the program. The latter, made of glued laminated larch wood joinery, is topped by a lintel clad in traditional larch wood cladding with a rough finish. Finally, the roof of the building is made of zinc with standing joints. With a slope of 10%, the roof supports nine solar panels that offset the program's energy costs.