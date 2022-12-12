Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Architects: studio fragment
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  339
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kim Donggyu
  • Lead Architect : Seo Donghan
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Kim Donggyu

‘29CM Seongsu’ is the first offline showroom of the online store ‘29CM'. Making the unknown known means a change in cognition. ‘29CM’ specializes in discovering and introducing new things. The friendly way of speaking as if telling a story is also a unique feature of the ‘29CM’ online store.

29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kim Donggyu
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Image 28 of 36
Plan - 1st Floor
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Closet
© Kim Donggyu
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Image 29 of 36
Plan - 2nd Floor
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography
© Kim Donggyu

We were very attracted to the development of a unique format of ‘29CM’. We designed it so that ‘29CM’'s unique way of suggesting and introducing various tastes under the theme, like a magazine, can be developed in the space as well.

29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Kim Donggyu
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Kim Donggyu

We intended to be a platform that can contain various contents and spaces like drawing paper. Devices and shelf methods that can organize various types of exhibitions in space were designed. 

29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kim Donggyu
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Table
© Kim Donggyu
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Image 31 of 36
Elevation 02
29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kim Donggyu

The frosted glass layer is characterized by changing color from inside to outside through the material. We actively used it because recognizing the invisible is also consistent with the characteristics of ‘29cm'.

29CM Seongsu Store / studio fragment - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Kim Donggyu

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

studio fragment
