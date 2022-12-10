Submit a Project Advertise
World
Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFrederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairFrederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, WindowsFrederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, WindowsFrederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Institutional Buildings, Renovation, Detail
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Office Winhov
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Stefan Müller, Max Hart Nibbrig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Apra Fenix , Arco, Desso, Forbo, Mat comfort, Skylift, Vescom
  • Lead Architects : Uri Gilad, Rick Bruggink
  • Design Team : Uri Gilad, Rick Bruggink, Anna Janssen, Charles Hueber, Susanna Scholten, Rogier van den Brink, Asli Kolbas
  • Clients : Egeria
  • Bespoke Rugs : Edith van Berkel
  • City : Amsterdam
  • Country : The Netherlands
Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The former insurance bank building on the Amsterdam square Frederiksplein was constructed in 1967 and designed by Arthur Staal (1907-1993). It was a unique project for this fierce modernist who had a challenge in forming a relationship in the façades between two historical adjacent buildings. The result is a singular office building that is modern while still referencing the past – albeit abstractly.

Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Windows
© Stefan Müller
Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Stefan Müller

After years of neglect and ad hoc renovations, the building needed to be restored and made more sustainable. With respect to Staal's design, Office Winhov’s transformation strengthens and reveals the building’s original character. While the façade had to be replaced to fulfill today’s sustainability requirements, the original’s sense of plasticity, rhythm and less-is-more attitude was retained – along with Staal’s signature roof endings.

Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Windows
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Image 17 of 26
Floor Plan
Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Image 21 of 26
Section

The building itself served as a source of inspiration for Office Winhov’s new interior design. With already low ceilings, a vertical structure of shafts was chosen to enhance a sense of space. This also lent itself to a simple layout with a transparent central core and a surrounding open network of meeting rooms. The top floor of the building, where Staal opted for an expressive roof finish, houses an office restaurant.

Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Windows
© Stefan Müller

In short, the overall result of this project is an integral transformation in which the usability is restored, and the quality of the existing building is made visible again. The building is now ready to provide a comfortable and inspiring workplace for decades to come.

Frederiksplein 1 Offices / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop
© Stefan Müller

