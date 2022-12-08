Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development

-
- Area : 565 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Simone Bossi
-
Manufacturers : Daku, Dall'Ava, Elettrogama, Faccin Srl, Fiorotto Design, Jung.de, Luigi Savoiani, Officine Bernardini, Santuliana Design, Tecnotenda, Wolf Fenster
- Partner In Charge : Marcello Galiotto
- Executive Architect : Mario Azzarello
- Model Making : Simone Agosta del Forte, Francesco Baggio, Nilo Forcellini
- Model Pictures : Elena Pellizzer
- Structural Engineering : Claudio Lorenzetto
- MEP : Stefano Faggion
- Landscape Design : Angelo Renna
- Acoustics : Luca Dal Cengio
- Fire : Sinergo S.p.A.
- Electrical Engineering : Aig / Elettroimpianti
- Mechanical Installations : Sit
- Lighting Design : Viabizzuno
- Interior Design : AMAA
- Contractor : Il Grifo S.r.l.
- City : Arzignano
- Country : Italy
‘Threshold and Treasure’ questions the role of threshold and treasure in art, architecture, and, more specifically, galleries as places of display. It is precisely in the space of the threshold that the meaning of the entire project unfolds: thus, the entrance becomes both work of art and an urban system.
The path is designed with the aim of gently leading the visitor inside the exhibition area from the furthest side.
The place unveils itself gradually, following a closed sequence of crossings, one threshold at a time, leaving behind the chaos caused by the surrounding urban context: an essential peace that has been sought in order to host art.
The outdoor stair, which makes possible the “detachment” of the Liberty building from the Twentieth-century addition, is the key element to the re-organization of the syntax of the multitude of stratifications, showing the passage of time.