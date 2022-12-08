Submit a Project Advertise
World
Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development

Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development

Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Exterior Photography, FacadeAtipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadeAtipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Interior Photography, WindowsAtipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Interior Photography, Column, BeamAtipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery
Arzignano, Italy
  • Architects: AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  565
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Daku, Dall'Ava, Elettrogama, Faccin Srl, Fiorotto Design, Jung.de, Luigi Savoiani, Officine Bernardini, Santuliana Design, Tecnotenda, Wolf Fenster
  • Partner In Charge : Marcello Galiotto
  • Executive Architect : Mario Azzarello
  • Model Making : Simone Agosta del Forte, Francesco Baggio, Nilo Forcellini
  • Model Pictures : Elena Pellizzer
  • Structural Engineering : Claudio Lorenzetto
  • MEP : Stefano Faggion
  • Landscape Design : Angelo Renna
  • Acoustics : Luca Dal Cengio
  • Fire : Sinergo S.p.A.
  • Electrical Engineering : Aig / Elettroimpianti
  • Mechanical Installations : Sit
  • Lighting Design : Viabizzuno
  • Interior Design : AMAA
  • Contractor : Il Grifo S.r.l.
  • City : Arzignano
  • Country : Italy
Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simone Bossi

‘Threshold and Treasure’ questions the role of threshold and treasure in art, architecture, and, more specifically, galleries as places of display. It is precisely in the space of the threshold that the meaning of the entire project unfolds: thus, the entrance becomes both work of art and an urban system.

Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Interior Photography, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

The path is designed with the aim of gently leading the visitor inside the exhibition area from the furthest side.

Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Interior Photography, Garden
© Simone Bossi
Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Simone Bossi

The place unveils itself gradually, following a closed sequence of crossings, one threshold at a time, leaving behind the chaos caused by the surrounding urban context: an essential peace that has been sought in order to host art.

Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Interior Photography, Beam
© Simone Bossi
Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Image 33 of 37
Plan

The outdoor stair, which makes possible the “detachment” of the Liberty building from the Twentieth-century addition, is the key element to the re-organization of the syntax of the multitude of stratifications, showing the passage of time. 

Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:36071 Arzignano, Vicenza, Italy

About this office
AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development
#Tags

Cultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryItaly
