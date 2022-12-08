Atipografia Threshold and Treasure Gallery / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development

+ 32

Partner In Charge : Marcello Galiotto

Executive Architect : Mario Azzarello

Model Making : Simone Agosta del Forte, Francesco Baggio, Nilo Forcellini

Model Pictures : Elena Pellizzer

Structural Engineering : Claudio Lorenzetto

MEP : Stefano Faggion

Landscape Design : Angelo Renna

Acoustics : Luca Dal Cengio

Fire : Sinergo S.p.A.

Electrical Engineering : Aig / Elettroimpianti

Mechanical Installations : Sit

Lighting Design : Viabizzuno

Interior Design : AMAA

Contractor : Il Grifo S.r.l.

City : Arzignano

Country : Italy

‘Threshold and Treasure’ questions the role of threshold and treasure in art, architecture, and, more specifically, galleries as places of display. It is precisely in the space of the threshold that the meaning of the entire project unfolds: thus, the entrance becomes both work of art and an urban system.

The path is designed with the aim of gently leading the visitor inside the exhibition area from the furthest side.

The place unveils itself gradually, following a closed sequence of crossings, one threshold at a time, leaving behind the chaos caused by the surrounding urban context: an essential peace that has been sought in order to host art.

The outdoor stair, which makes possible the “detachment” of the Liberty building from the Twentieth-century addition, is the key element to the re-organization of the syntax of the multitude of stratifications, showing the passage of time.