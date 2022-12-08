Forest Refuge / Atelier MA

+ 19

Director : Simon Delloue

Project Manager : Zoé Laebens

Work Manager : Hervé Perraud

Wood Structure Company : Edwood

City : Locquignol

Country : France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A doorway to the Mormal forest. The market sits on the edge of the Pâture d'Haisne pond, in the heart of the Mormal forest. Located at the entrance to the village of Locquignol, in the Avesnois, this center for welcoming tourists and visitors bases its intention on the culture and history of the medieval forest.

Established in the alignment of the path crossing the pasture, the market rises, twists and embraces the landscape in a single gesture, coming to signal a pasture otherwise invisible by the forest and hilly landscape that it nevertheless wants to reveal.

A shelter. The intervention provides for the creation of a covered hall whose main function will be to provide shelter for all users of the pasture. The structural rhythm accompanies the visitor from the car park and opens onto the distant landscape of the pond and the forest, through the deformation of the triangular porticoes.

The tile of chestnut. The hall is made up of rather audacious works. Thus, the posts exposed to bad weather are made of solid larch, rough-sawn. Blond and pink essence when sawn, adapted to this use, this wood gradually grays and takes on a gray and pink patina. Installed on screw piles, they are detached from the slab by strapping.

The primary spruce frame, protected from wetting by adapted banks, soars and adapts to the triangulations. Support for a Landes pine boarding, the cover reveals a split chestnut Cavaillon, placed at the third with a brass nail. This exceptional material, expressive and durable, acquires a patina and is exposed on a roof overhang.