Re-summit Tower / KARO Architects

Design Team : Jo Hyunyong, Park Jaeok, Park Yeongjin, Kim Jihye, Kim Boha

City : Yongin-si

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. This site is located in the commercial district of Heungdeok Housing Site Development District adjacent to Gwanggyo. The new development area planned with urban architecture experts under the supervision of LH is a district-level guideline and presents standards for building behavior. This site has a maximum number of floors within 12 and has construction limits and public announcement regulations centered on pedestrian-only roads. A semicircular public space is designated at the southeastern corner.

As the construction company tried to reduce the construction cost to the point where it was excessive, the initial architectural ideas were not properly realized in some places. We considered several directions to plan a building with a floor area ratio of 600% on almost square land. First, it was decided to make a road to secure the street-facing area of the shopping district as much as possible.

Therefore, a street that divides the land into a cross was made, the shopping street was connected to the inside, and the shopping district was placed facing the street. The upper floor was designed to facilitate shopping by arranging shopping centers around rectangular circular movements. Section offices were arranged from the 4th to the 12th floors, and all the rooms were planned to face south and designed in a one-way side corridor.

In the hallway, you can see the low-rise shopping mall through the north window. The corridor, where visitors can see various events taking place in shopping malls, is expected to always have a rich feeling through visual and auditory communication as well as interest and rest.