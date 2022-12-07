RIBA Awards 2022 President’s Medals to this Year's Best Architecture Student Projects

Save this picture! Annabelle Tan (Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL) for Past, Present and Post-Tropicality: Viewing Singapore through an ‘Infra(-)structural’ Field. . Image Courtesy of RIBA 2022 President’s Medals

The Royal Institute of British Architects has just announced the winners of the 2022 President’s Medals, highlighting the world’s best student architecture projects. In its 186th edition, RIBA’s oldest awards have gathered the highest-ever number of entries, receiving 347 entries nominated by 100 schools of architecture located in 27 countries.

For the 2022 cycle, the RIBA Silver Medal for the best design project produced at RIBA Part 2 or equivalent, was awarded to Annabelle Tan at The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL, for A Journey through Past, Present, and Post-Tropicality, who was also granted the RIBA Dissertation Medal. The RIBA Bronze Medal (for the best design project produced at RIBA Part 1 or equivalent) went to Mary Holmes at the University of Cambridge for Out of the Closet, Into the Garden.

Save this picture! Left: ‘A Journey through Past, Present and Post-Tropicality' (RIBA Silver Medal Winner) - Annabelle Tan. Right: ‘Out of the Closet, Into the Garden’ (Bronze Medal Winner) - Mary Holmes. . Image Courtesy of RIBA 2022 President’s Medals

Read on for the full list of winners and commendations.

RIBA Silver Medal

Annabelle Tan/ The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL

A Journey through Past, Present, and Post-Tropicality

Save this picture! Annabelle Tan (The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL)- A Journey through Past, Present and Post-Tropicality. . Image Courtesy of RIBA 2022 President’s Medals

Journey through Past, Present, and Post-Tropicality is an investigation into notions of ‘tropicality’ in the context of Singapore. Spanning 4.2 km, Annabelle’s scheme is a socio-ecological continuum linking a threatened forest to a national nature reserve. It includes housing, educational spaces, and areas for civic engagement made from regenerative materials produced along the site.

Commendations in the RIBA Silver Medal category:

RIBA Bronze Medal

Mary Holmes/ the University of Cambridge

Out of the Closet, Into the Garden

Save this picture! Mary Holmes (University of Cambridge) - Out of the Closet, Into the Garden. . Image Courtesy of RIBA 2022 President’s Medals

Mary proposes the queering and retrofitting of two rows of terraced houses in the heart of a suburb in Harlow. In this context, mutual support and collectivity are centered to create an enduring queer space.

High Commendation to Common Ground | Leith by Inka Eismar (Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture) and Commendations to:

RIBA Dissertation Medal

Annabelle Tan/ The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL

Past, Present and Post-Tropicality: Viewing Singapore through an ‘Infra(-)structural’ Field.

Commendations in the RIBA Dissertation Medal category:

Save this picture! Starting from top row, left to right: Mohsin Ali, Dario Biscaro, Inka Eismar, Thomas Faulkner, Mary Holmes, Kieran Ka Ming Tam, Chon Kei Lam, Nadir Qazim Mahmood, Oliver Reynolds, Annabelle Tan, Nathan Tipping-Stevenson, Felix Wilson. . Image Courtesy of RIBA 2022 President’s Medals

This year’s RIBA President’s Medals celebrate the talent and work of architecture students from around the world. The record number of entries this year address contemporary topics with immense social and environmental significance. As ever the range, scope, and scale of their inquiry is extremely impressive. -- Simon Allford, RIBA President

Recognizing the importance of climate action in the development of architectural design proposals, the RIBA has been awarded the RIBA Awards for Sustainable Design for the fourth year. At Part 1, the award went to Inka Eismar (Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture) for Common Ground | Leith. At Part 2, it went to Annabelle Tan (Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL) for A Journey through Past, Present, and Post-Tropicality. The Serjeant Awards for Excellence in Drawing have been awarded to Nathan Tipping-Stevenson (Falmouth University) for Leow Keskorra ha Dyski: A Place to Assemble and Learn at Part 1, and Nadir Qazim Mahmood (Manchester School of Architecture) for Nirvana at Part 2.