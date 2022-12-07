Y2 Mixed Use Building / DAAL

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The changing residential landscape - Yeonhui-dong is a representative high-class residential area in Seoul. Currently, with the expansion of the commercial areas of Sinchon and Hongdae, lively commercial spaces are formed in calm residential areas, changing the existing atmosphere. The Y2 building is in a residential area formed on a hill off the main road. The area is an enclosed residential area surrounded by high walls and walls along the slope. However, the fact that the site is a corner of a slope was an advantage because the building could be recognized from the entrance of the alley. It was decided that if the building is actively incorporated with elements that can serve as a good face, it can have charm and attention that will attract people from the alleys.

An open building that attracts people - The Y2 building, which has a basement floor and two floors above ground, has a design element that emphasizes openness to the front of the building. Stairs and a front yard on the first floor, a terrace on the second floor, and an outdoor space on the roof were placed in front of the building to give it a lively atmosphere. On the basement floor, which is the entrance, a courtyard was placed to attract light into the deep space. Brightly colored bricks give the building a bright look, increasing awareness and attention. Beige bricks create a bright and warm space, and a staircase that opens directly from the road in the corner that opens to the outside further emphasizes its openness. The main staircase leads to the alley and naturally leads the flow into the building. I

n the center of the stairs, inspired by the pavilion tree at the entrance of a rural village, a native maple tree was planted to give the accent color. The path that breathes - The basement floor can be entered easily from the front road due to the level difference of the sloping site. The good size of the courtyard at the back of the building gives enough light to the basement and serves as natural ventilation. The external staircase planned in the center of the building not only secures the minimum-length passage, but also exposes light, ventilation, and lively people to the outside, making it possible to create various expressions of the entire building.

Windows that create a colorful expression - The window design of the Y2 building gives the building a three-dimensional sense and expression. The front part, which has a panoramic view of the Yeonhui-dong residential area, is opened fully with floor-to-ceiling windows. The side windows that are close to the neighbors because it faces a narrow alley have a variety of window shapes to relieve the stuffiness. Two half-moon windows on the first floor and a circular window on the second floor gave a change to the space and made the building look interesting even from the side alley.