World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Public Space
  Serbia
  Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture

Public Space
Šabac, Serbia
  City : Šabac
  Country : Serbia
Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić

Text description provided by the architects. The latest stage of the reconstruction of the city park in Šabac, the circular plaza with fountain was designed within the broader framework of the new City Park concept. Looking at the whole city park as a “galaxy”, each new and reconstructed ambiance was given an astronomical character – Moon, Milky Way, Game planet, etc. This circular plaza, originally developed in the 70-ies, was given the character of the Sun, considering its shape and exposure.

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić

In designing a sun-inspired park space, the idea was to evoke a sense of summer, a Mediterranean holiday by the water, a relaxed area to soak up the warmth. The fountain was re-imagined so to allow contact with water and introduce the soothing sound of running water.

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić
Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić

The round shape of the space informed both the pavement design and the fountain. The pavement is done with concrete cubes in two distinct colors, creating a layout that emphasizes the circular motif. Similar cubic pavement was also used throughout the park, connecting the space to its context. 

Two orthogonal paths cross the plaza and fountain, creating small bridges over the water and leading to the fountain’s green heart - a new space in the park whose small scale creates a sense of exclusivity. Here, pine trees are to be planted to allow for shading and a pleasant atmosphere for relaxation. 

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić

The fountain’s circular bed made of rough river pebbles creates a stream whose gentle murmur fills the entire space. This allows for a sense of privacy, relaxation and rest in a public area usually associated with loud children’s games from the adjacent playground and football field. However, the plaza and fountain create a different atmosphere to be enjoyed by all ages.

The stream is surrounded by seating areas covered in wood, creating a material contrast with the concrete of the plaza. Wooden seating is placed at different heights and widths, allowing continuous contact with water for a multitude of use and users. Young children particularly enjoy lower seating, better suited to their needs. 

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić
Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić

The plaza design is completed with a steel pergola whose arched shape forms a visual gate, signifying the entrance/exit from the park. A smaller arched gate already exists at the other end of the park, as a symbol of its entrance from the city center. By creating a contemporary counterpart, the whole park is defined and enclosed, symbolically as well as visually.

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić

The pergola is segmented and partially covered in a triangulated pattern, evoking boat sails. It creates a semi-enclosed public space that could be used for different events and gatherings in the park. The pergola design also adds a needed vertical element to a flat pavement and fountain design, and a visual attractor seen from the surrounding park ambiances.  

The new reconstructed plaza breathes new life into the northern area of the city park. With new seating and a water feature, this space that has been unused and largely ignored by the citizens using the park, has become a gathering point for various users. 

Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
Plaza with Fountain in the City park in Šabac / MZ Studio Architecture
© Djordje Djerić

 

Address:Šabac, Serbia

MZ Studio Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceSerbia
