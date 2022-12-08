Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Save
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior PhotographyRenovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior PhotographyRenovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeRenovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, FacadeRenovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Gallery, Renovation
Cheng Du, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation includes three areas: The Eco-art Museum, the A4 Gallery, and the entrance space of the A4 art Museum. As several areas are located on different levels, and they lack a physical or formal connection to each other, we needed to find logic:  in the fragmented spaces so that the spaces can be fully integrated into the functional areas of the current art exhibition center.

Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

The Eco-art Museum is divided into three areas: a space for the Crystal Deer by Nawa Kohei, an immersive art display, and a video area. We try to disengage the original structure and insert independent volumes: A wall like a floating belt can serve as a display, space divider, and guide, The implanted wall coexists with the original structure, preserving the mystery of the original underground space.

Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist

With the sculptural display wall, the A4 gallery changes the spatial character of a passageway space. The implanted display wall is a place to rest or place exhibits. The Ceilings extract existing architectural elements and enhance the sense of ceremony at the entrance.

Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist

The entrance of the A4 art Museum, converted from the underground garage, is hidden and dark. We wanted to illuminate the entrance and create a memory of the A4 Museum. We tried to form a configuration of three diagonal white acrylic sheets, resembling an 'A' or '4', which acted as both illumination and texture.

Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Image 33 of 36
Plan
Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Each unit has a downlight and a bulb light in the hope of creating two different layers of light (one illuminating the lower part and one illuminating the frosted acrylic sheet), which can be reflected in the lake at night, shimmering like swan feathers. The interior has been transformed to complement the functions of the cultural and creative shop, bag storage, and ticket information, with a volume twist as a transition to guide the flow of people and link the front hall to the back side of the exhibition hall.

Save this picture!
Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© A4 art Museum

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:J358+6WM, Tian Fu Da Dao, Wu Hou Qu, Cheng Du Shi, Si Chuan Sheng, China, 610044

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TEKTONN ARCHITECTS
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentRenovationChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Renovation of LUXELAKES A4 Art Museum / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS" 08 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993227/renovation-of-luxelakes-a4-art-museum-tektonn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

麓湖A4美术馆改造 / 天仝建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags