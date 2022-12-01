Submit a Project Advertise
World
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteCourtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenCourtyard House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairCourtyard House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bed, BedroomCourtyard House / FGR Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Cremorne, Australia
© Peter Bennetts
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The Courtyard Residence resembles a rectangular origami of concrete and glass. The project aims to design calm expression, heightened experience, and seamless function.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Bennetts

Concrete geometry and bespoke glass apertures deliver privacy and prismatic delight. An understated street elevation with implied, layered volumes realizes a heightened sense of intrigue and wonder. If the streetscape view is largely private, the interiors bloom poetically with warm materiality.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Peter Bennetts

A low-rise form contains a masterful series of concertinaed spaces. Adopting the classic Mediterranean model of a central courtyard, the house thrives on external privacy and internal experience. Moments of stillness and exuberance exist within this continuum.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography
© Peter Bennetts

Water as a wellspring is the focus of the courtyard as an oasis. Reflection and delight are contrasted by the monumental energy of matte and polished concrete. Muted surfaces celebrate a sophisticated rawness throughout, supported by the evolving dance of light, shadow, and reflection.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Image 20 of 20
Ground floor plan

A restrained material palette, notably selected timbers, and fine steel windows contribute nuance and elegance.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bed, Bedroom
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Peter Bennetts

Despite its heroic elements, the house transcends its gallery-like scale and functions as a series of beautifully proportioned living spaces. Flexible options for opening and closing interiors with sliding glass walls make for an immersive connection with the pool, courtyard, and sunlight. Equally, the house can be closed down as required to mediate harsh weather and optimize thermal performance.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Peter Bennetts

Concrete walls and overhangs are incorporated for shade and shelter. This design vocabulary of burnished, creamy, concrete finishes flows from the inside out, often appearing almost luminous in its sculptural force.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography
© Peter Bennetts

Principal living spaces radiate from the courtyard yet offer delight, whether fully open to the courtyard, or as discrete spaces. Offering serenity - with plenty of scope for exuberance and play - the Courtyard Residence offers inspired scope for family living.

Save this picture!
Courtyard House / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Peter Bennetts

