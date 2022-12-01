World Architecture Festival Announced Day 1 Winners

Save this picture! ras houses by Sanjay Puri Architects. Photo ©Mr Dinesh Mehta. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

World Architecture Festival, opened its doors yesterday in Lisbon. Following an exciting day of live presentations, in which hundreds of shortlisted projects were presented by architectural and design practices from around the world, the first award winners of the 2022 festival have been announced. Amongst the first day’s award category winners are Woods Bagot, Sanjay Puri Architects, HKS, White Arkitekter and many more.

Completed Buildings Award Winners

The ‘Civic and Community’ prize this year goes to Denis Goldberg House of Hope, a project by noero architects in South Africa. What stood out to the judges was the “simplicity of the project and the complexity of its response”. The judges praised the delightfully and simply executed use of existing buildings with new insertions. HomeGround / Auckland City Mission by Stevens Lawson Architects LTD was highly commended.

Denis Goldberg House of Hope by noero architects. Image © Paris Brummer.

The ‘Culture’ category prize went to Sara Culture Centre, a building by White Arkitekter AB, a project that “draws community together repairing and revitalizing a city under threat”. The judges picked out its “outstanding range of innovative solutions in mass timber” which “shows the way towards a more sustainable lower carbon future”. Bundanon Art Museum + Bridge by Kerstin Thompson Architects was highly commended.

Sara Culture Centre by White Arkitekter AB. Photo © Jonas Westling.

Bundanon Art Museum + Bridge by Kerstin Thompson Architects.

The winner of this year’s ‘Display’ category was Digital Phyllotaxy by Jason Bruges Studio. The judges praised the project’s technical innovation of nature embedded in the man-made elements, bringing a connection between internal and external environments, reflecting seasonal changes of the outside world into the workplace interior.

More Than Arch Studio picked up the award for the House and Villa (Rural / Coastal) category for its project The Flowing Garden in China. The judges noted the “complexity of the program, developed throughout the recursive, repetitive courtyards”. Monolithoi by Desypri Misiaris Architecture was highly commended.

Digital Phyllotaxy by Jason Bruges Studio. Photo ©Giraffe.

The winner of the ‘Housing’ category was ras houses, by Sanjay Puri Architects. It was selected on the strength of its “well considered masterplan” which “delivers very good quality worker’s housing in a simple and honest way”. Paseo Mallorca 15 by OHLAB was highly commended.

Paseo Mallorca 15 by OHLAB. Photo © José Hevia.

This year the ‘New and Old’ prize went to British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) Headquarters, a project by Benedetti Architects. The judges praised the “transformation of a significant deteriorating historic building in the heart of London”. The Biodome Science Museum by KANVA and the Jingdezhen Pengjia Alley Compound by Beijing AN-Design Architects + Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Urban Planning & Design Institute + Beijing Tsingshang Architectural Design and Research Institute were highly commended.

Jingdezhen Pengjia Alley Compound by Beijing AN-Design Architects + Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Urban Planning & Design Institute + Beijing Tsingshang Architectural Design and Research Institute. Photo © Baiqiang Cao.

Biodome Science Museum by KANVA.

The ‘Production, Energy and Recycling’ prize went to Agrotopia, in Belgium, by van Bergen Kolpa architects + META architectuurbureau, the judges praised the integration of complex circular systems as a prototype for efficient urban farming”. Palanga Goat Shelter by Erginoglu & Calislar Architects was highly commended, along with Secure Sanand by Studio SAAR LLP.

Palanga Goat Shelter by Erginoglu & Calislar Architects.

The overall winner for the ‘School’ category this year was Meadowbank Schools by Woods Bagot, while Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab was highly commended.

Meadowbank Hall by Woods Bagot. Photo ©Trevor Mein.

Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab. Photo © Sai Zhao.

The prize for the best ‘Sport’ building went to SoFi Stadium by HKS, a project which impressed the judges for its “bold departure from conventional stadium solutions”, as well as “the totally immersive fan experience, and its rich social programming”. F51 by Hollaway Studio was highly commended.

SoFi Stadium by HKS. Photo © Nic Lehoux.

The winner of this year’s ‘Office’ category was Quay Quarter Tower by 3XN, in Australia. The judges remarked on the project’s “very complex site and use of the constraints to open up opportunities, to adapt, and reuse an existing building to create a transformational urban intervention”. Hitra office building by Hooba Design Group was highly commended.

Quay Quarter Tower by 3XN. Photo © Phil Noller.

Future Projects Award Winners



The project to scoop this year’s best future ‘Civic’ project was Leidarhofdi Community Park, located in Iceland, by sastudio + HJARK + Landmotun. The judges were particularly impressed by the project’s “playful aspect”, “amplifying the connection between the inhabitants and visitors of this site of outstanding natural beauty”. Çamlıbahçe Pazaryerine by SANALarc was highly commended.

Leidarhofdi Community Park by sastudio+HJARK+Landmotun.

The award for best ‘Competition Entry’ this year went to Dream Pathway: The connection between the sports recreation park to a cultural street by CAATStudio (Kamboozia Architecture and Design Studio). It stood out to the judges as a “powerfully transformative and playful urban design in Tehran”. Ostrava Skyscraper by AI – DESIGN, s.r.o. was highly commended.

Dream Pathway by CAATStudio (Kamboozia Architecture and Design Studio).

This year the award for the best future ‘Infrastructure’ project went to North East Link by Warren and Mahoney, BKK Architects and Taylor Cullity Lethlean, Greenaway Architects and Greenshoot Consulting. The judges highlighted the project’s “enormous scale and ambition, underpinned by an equally impressive and appropriate community engagement and participation programme”. Delhi Noida International Airport by Nordic Office of Architecture, alongside Grimshaw, and Haptic was highly commended.

North East Link by Warren and Mahoney, BKK Architects and Taylor Cullity Lethlean, Greenaway Architects and Greenshoot Consulting.

The best future ‘Leisure-led Development’ was Chengdu Hyperlane by Aedas. The judges were impressed by the project’s green rooftop pathway, with different activities for the community, and its “scale that creates interesting pathways”. The Cathedral by Populous was highly commended.

Chengdu Hyperlane by Aedas.

The Cathedral by Populous.

The winner within the future ‘Masterplanning’ category was Downsview Framework Plan in Canada by Design Team: Henning Larsen (Urban Design); KPMB Architects (Architecture); SLA Architects (Landscape); Urban Strategies (Planning). The judges reflected on the project as “an imaginative and generous framework for a future that will serve and build a new community by connecting with an existing neighbourhood”. Site Tour Eiffel by Gustafson Porter + Bowman was highly commended, along with Ajman Cultural District by Verform & DMI.

Downsview Framework Plan by Henning Larsen, KPMB Architects, SLA Architects, Urban Strategies.

The award for best future ‘Office’ this year went to Lansdowne House by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Fars [Province] Construction Bank Headquarters by Next Office, Studio of Architectural Research & Design was highly commended.

Fars Province Construction Bank Headquarter by Next Office.

INSIDE Award Winners - for best interior



This winner of this year’s ‘Health and Fitness’ award was The Alder Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. The judges praised the project for the “simplicity of the floorplan and interiors” and “consistent quality of light and connectivity to the gardens”. National Forensic Mental Health Service, Portrane by Scott Tallon Walker Architects (in association with Medical Architecture) was highly commended.

Save this picture! Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The best ‘Hotel’ prize went to Monastero by noa* network of architecture, the project, located in Italy, stood out to the judges for its “seamless combination of confident restoration, refurbishment and reuse of a historic building”. ANNA Stay (Model 2022) by ANNA was highly commended.

Monastero by noa network of architecture. Photo ©Alex Filz.

In the ‘Workplace (Small)’ category the winner was Sculptform Design Studio by Woods Bagot, in Australia. Judges were impressed by its craft-led design.

Sculptform Design Studio by Woods Bagot. Photo ©Peter Bennetts.

Within the ‘Workplace (Large)’ category the winner was Yirranma Place by SJB, also in Australia. The judges praised the project for its “re-use of a church to form a workspace” which gave status and dignity to non-profit organisations and charities”. In particular, judges felt the project’s “interactions between old and new were handled with care, creating a respectful project”. Midtown Workplace by Cox Architecture was highly commended.

Yirranma Place by SJB. Photo ©Anson Smart.

World Architecture Festival Day Two and Three

Today will see another set of category winners announced at Lisbon’s FIL Exhibition Centre, bringing the grand total to 43 category prizes. Category winners will then compete against each other on the final day of the festival, on December 2nd, for the ultimate accolades of World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year, Interior of the Year and Landscape of the Year.

All of the awards will be announced at a grand finale Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, along with the Special Prizes.

For more details on the 2022 World Architecture Festival and the Inside Festival of Interiors please visit www.worldarchitecturefestival. com and www.insidefestival.com

