GPA Offices / Manu Pages Taller d'Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The new headquarters for the GPAINNOVA offices is located in a typical industrial warehouse, with a precast concrete structure and little architectural interest, but at the same time generates very generous interior volumes. The proposal for the interior adaptation seeks to give personality and representativeness to this space, taking advantage of these interior volumes.

A diaphanous distribution and compartmentalization are projected for the use of open offices in which everyone is in visual contact. For this purpose, transparent views are prioritized with the use of glass. Only these visuals are interrupted by some large-format plant elements that are linked to the skylights on the ceiling.

These new green attraction points generate greater environmental comfort in the offices while programmatically interacting with the immediate environment, generating waiting areas, spaces with greater privacy linked to meeting tables, informal meeting areas, and cross-reflective views. . Generating a set of light, vegetation, and reflections that provides a complex, changing and sensitive atmosphere to the passing of the hours inside the office.