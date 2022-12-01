Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. France
  5. Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Save
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMarriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsMarriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeMarriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairMarriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Detail
Roissy-en-France, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The land allocated to the project is being developed as part of Roissy’s renewal plan, at a site close to Roissy Terminal 1 Airport, which aims to accommodate several hotels and office buildings.

Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Image 29 of 34
Section

The various future hotel projects will therefore be set up along an urban axis, eventually combining the tram, a double service road on either side of the tram, and bicycle and pedestrian paths along the lines. forecourt of the hotels. Our land is located at the eastern limit of this major axis, just before it passes under the taxiway dedicated to the various aircraft movements before and after takeoff: this situation at the end of the axis gives the project total visibility.

Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Image 24 of 34
Ground Floor Plan

The program consists of two hotels designed in two separate volumes: the Courtyard Hotel with 229 rooms and the Hotel Residence Inn with 106 rooms. The two volumes sneak one behind the other and connect by a base, allowing to share some common areas.

Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Door
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Luc Boegly

Two types of functions are materialized by two different types of volumes: that of the rooms is repetitive, compact and regular, when that of the common parts is designed in a fluid spirit and open to the outside, fully glazed.

Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Luc Boegly

The facades are composed of colored modules corresponding to a room, creating a large gradient, from the darkest to the lightest from the bottom. The independence of each module is materialized by outlines that form a large grid, as wisely arranged.

Save this picture!
Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly

Project location

Address:10 Rue du Voyageur, 95700 Roissy-en-France, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Manuelle Gautrand Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsDetailFrance
Cite: "Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture" 01 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993030/marriott-paris-cdg-airport-hotels-manuelle-gautrand-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags