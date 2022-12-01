Marriott Paris CDG Airport Hotels / Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. The land allocated to the project is being developed as part of Roissy’s renewal plan, at a site close to Roissy Terminal 1 Airport, which aims to accommodate several hotels and office buildings.

The various future hotel projects will therefore be set up along an urban axis, eventually combining the tram, a double service road on either side of the tram, and bicycle and pedestrian paths along the lines. forecourt of the hotels. Our land is located at the eastern limit of this major axis, just before it passes under the taxiway dedicated to the various aircraft movements before and after takeoff: this situation at the end of the axis gives the project total visibility.

The program consists of two hotels designed in two separate volumes: the Courtyard Hotel with 229 rooms and the Hotel Residence Inn with 106 rooms. The two volumes sneak one behind the other and connect by a base, allowing to share some common areas.

Two types of functions are materialized by two different types of volumes: that of the rooms is repetitive, compact and regular, when that of the common parts is designed in a fluid spirit and open to the outside, fully glazed.

The facades are composed of colored modules corresponding to a room, creating a large gradient, from the darkest to the lightest from the bottom. The independence of each module is materialized by outlines that form a large grid, as wisely arranged.