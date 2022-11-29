Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

+ 27

Supevisor : Dinh Van Dung

Contruction Contractor : Nguyen Duy Tam

Architect, Supervisor : Tran Dan Truong

Structural Engineers : Tran Duy Han

Electrical Engineer : Diep Xuan Minh

Water Suply Engineer : Nguyen Thuy Binh

Interior Constructor : Le Xuan Quoc

Program / Use / Building Function : Housing

City : Ngọc Hà

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Ngoc Ha house was a 4-storey house that’s built 20 years ago, which is dark and damp, easily to pass by without any recognition. The house took place on Hoang Hoa Tham street, Hanoi, with the view toward the B52 lake - a lake that comes with a historical background.

A home renovation task is given to the architects, by a client who has style and experience. She wants Ngoc Ha house to be an introvert house, a relaxing space but at the same time enlivened, a delicate space but also able to keeps its own substance- a glimpse of Hanoi of the old days.

Surveying and assessing the current state of the house, it’s just like another urban house. which has no connection between inside and outside, upper and lower levels. The space is closed by walls and closed windows.

With the idea of creating 3 levels of arch space that face toward the lake, the boundary between walls and ceiling is blurred. The new space was created continuously front to back, not separated by walls or stairs. Interior furniture and home appliances are organized by what we call “carving forming method” to make the space looks and feels like a sculpture.

Rough and raw materials are carefully chosen and skillfully built to create comfortable and sophisticated spaces within the house. Private and shared spaces, all the functional spaces are well put together but still no less unique, breaking the ways. The green space spans vertically, turning this place into a tropical garden, bringing pleasant feeling as soon as you walk into.