Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

Save
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, TableNhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior PhotographyNhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Sink, BeamNhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior PhotographyNhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Ngọc Hà, Vietnam
  • Architects: Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AnCuong, Bosch, Toto
  • Lead Architects : Nguyen Khac Phuoc, Tran Dan Truong
  • Supevisor : Dinh Van Dung
  • Contruction Contractor : Nguyen Duy Tam
  • Architect, Supervisor : Tran Dan Truong
  • Structural Engineers : Tran Duy Han
  • Electrical Engineer : Diep Xuan Minh
  • Water Suply Engineer : Nguyen Thuy Binh
  • Interior Constructor : Le Xuan Quoc
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Housing
  • City : Ngọc Hà
  • Country : Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Ngoc Ha house was a 4-storey house that’s built 20 years ago, which is dark and damp, easily to pass by without any recognition. The house took place on Hoang Hoa Tham street, Hanoi, with the view toward the B52 lake -  a lake that comes with a historical background.

Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Image 25 of 32
Plan renovation - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien

 A home renovation task is given to the architects, by a client who has style and experience. She wants Ngoc Ha house to be an introvert house, a relaxing space but at the same time enlivened, a delicate space but also able to keeps its own substance- a glimpse of Hanoi of the old days.

Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Sink, Beam
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Image 26 of 32
Plan renovation - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Trieu Chien

 Surveying and assessing the current state of the house, it’s just like another urban house. which has no connection between inside and outside, upper and lower levels. The space is closed by walls and closed windows.

Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Trieu Chien

 With the idea of creating 3 levels of arch space that face toward the lake, the boundary between walls and ceiling is blurred. The new space was created continuously front to back, not separated by walls or stairs. Interior furniture and home appliances are organized by what we call “carving forming method” to make the space looks and feels like a sculpture.

Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Image 27 of 32
Plan renovation - 3rd floor
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Trieu Chien

 Rough and raw materials are carefully chosen and skillfully built to create comfortable and sophisticated spaces within the house. Private and shared spaces, all the functional spaces are well put together but still no less unique, breaking the ways. The green space spans vertically, turning this place into a tropical garden, bringing pleasant feeling as soon as you walk into.

Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Image 30 of 32
Facada and Section A-A
Save this picture!
Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationVietnam
Cite: "Nhà Ngoc Hà House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects " 29 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992959/nha-ngoc-ha-house-nguyen-khac-phuoc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags