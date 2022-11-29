Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores

Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Exterior Photography, ForestStudio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, ChairStudio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedStudio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardStudio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Interiors
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Henrique Queiroga, Estúdio NY18
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Botteh, Castelato, Construflama, Dacapo, Deca, GalvaMinas, Herder Perdigão, Lepri, Maurício D'Ávila, Portinari, Primalinea, Rarus Marcenaria, Tecai, Tecnomódulo, estudiobola
  • Lead Architect : Janaína Araújo
  • City : Belo Horizonte
  • Country : Brazil
Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Henrique Queiroga

Text description provided by the architects. Seeking references in her own origins, the architect explored the theme of “Infinite particular” of the CASACOR/ Minas Gerais show, creating a refuge from everyday life and a place to reconnect with oneself.

Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Door
© Henrique Queiroga

The existing trees on the site and the pre-defined area of the containers were determining factors for the project's concept. Despite this, the result was even more incredible, since all the vegetation was preserved, transmitting a feeling of it being incorporated into the architecture, reinforcing the Studio's intention to be immersed in an original natural context.

Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Estúdio NY18
Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair, Garden
© Estúdio NY18
Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Estúdio NY18

With less than 65m², this project offers much more than the basics. The interplay of light and shadow is created through the facades with perforated louvers in corten steel and the transparency of the glass enclosures. In addition, the rusticity of the materials, textures, and earthy tones, provide a feeling of warmth and tranquility.

Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Estúdio NY18
Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Image 16 of 20
Floor plan
Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Estúdio NY18
Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Estúdio NY18

In the exteriors, the presence of the bathtub in burnt cement, next to the existing jabuticaba tree, and the demolition wood ceiling reinforce the concept of originality. In addition, the integrated and compact layout brought practicality, amplitude, and increased incidence of natural light to the space, enhanced by the skylight and brises.

Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Estúdio NY18

Project location

Address:R. Prof. Djalma Guimarães, 157 - Mangabeiras, Belo Horizonte - MG, 30210-120, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores" [Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores] 29 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992904/studio-namata-janaina-araujo-arquitetura-e-interiores> ISSN 0719-8884

