Studio NaMata / Janaína Araújo Arquitetura e Interiores

Lead Architect : Janaína Araújo

City : Belo Horizonte

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Seeking references in her own origins, the architect explored the theme of “Infinite particular” of the CASACOR/ Minas Gerais show, creating a refuge from everyday life and a place to reconnect with oneself.

The existing trees on the site and the pre-defined area of the containers were determining factors for the project's concept. Despite this, the result was even more incredible, since all the vegetation was preserved, transmitting a feeling of it being incorporated into the architecture, reinforcing the Studio's intention to be immersed in an original natural context.

With less than 65m², this project offers much more than the basics. The interplay of light and shadow is created through the facades with perforated louvers in corten steel and the transparency of the glass enclosures. In addition, the rusticity of the materials, textures, and earthy tones, provide a feeling of warmth and tranquility.

In the exteriors, the presence of the bathtub in burnt cement, next to the existing jabuticaba tree, and the demolition wood ceiling reinforce the concept of originality. In addition, the integrated and compact layout brought practicality, amplitude, and increased incidence of natural light to the space, enhanced by the skylight and brises.