World
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes

Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes

Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior PhotographyData Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, FacadeData Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Interior PhotographyData Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography, FacadeData Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Ben Guerir, Morocco
  • Architects : Abdelouahed Mountassir, Nassim Mountassir
  • Client : Office Chérifien des Phosphates "OCP"
  • Client Consultant : Jacobs Engineering, JESA Studio
  • City : Ben Guerir
  • Country : Morocco
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography
© Hafid Megouar

Text description provided by the architects. The Double Roof: The naturally ventilated double roof limits the rise in temperature of the particularly exposed high floors. The roof overhang also protects the facades. These are insulated from the outside by means of a cover in prefabricated panels of fiber cement detached from its case.

Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hafid Megouar
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Image 17 of 24
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hafid Megouar

The double roof cools the spaces it covers by blocking solar radiation. Also, the circulation of air on its underside makes it possible to extract heated air. Solar chimneys complete the system in order to improve this ventilation on the underside and extract hot air.

Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hafid Megouar
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Image 20 of 24
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Hafid Megouar

Patio and Water Basin: The patio creates a microclimate through the evapotranspiration of the plants. This refreshing power is increased by the addition of a basin. Bringing fresh air from the planted patio into its volumes refreshes the building.

Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography, Steel
© Hafid Megouar

The recovery of rainwater from the roofs is achieved with the installation of basins. The retention basin is integrated into the landscaped device surrounding the land. Collected and stored rainwater can be used for watering planted areas and gardens.

Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Hafid Megouar
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Image 16 of 24
Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Hafid Megouar

Envelope and Materials: In order to limit the environmental impact of the construction site, we have chosen to treat the building envelope with prefabricated materials. They were machined and installed on site like the metal frame over-roof and the facade cladding in textured and mass-tinted concrete panels. The Gabion acoustic walls are made with local stone from the Benguerir region.

Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes - Exterior Photography
© Hafid Megouar

