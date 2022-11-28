Data Center Benguerir / AWM Architectes Urbanistes

+ 19

Architects : Abdelouahed Mountassir, Nassim Mountassir

Client : Office Chérifien des Phosphates "OCP"

Client Consultant : Jacobs Engineering, JESA Studio

City : Ben Guerir

Country : Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. The Double Roof: The naturally ventilated double roof limits the rise in temperature of the particularly exposed high floors. The roof overhang also protects the facades. These are insulated from the outside by means of a cover in prefabricated panels of fiber cement detached from its case.

The double roof cools the spaces it covers by blocking solar radiation. Also, the circulation of air on its underside makes it possible to extract heated air. Solar chimneys complete the system in order to improve this ventilation on the underside and extract hot air.

Patio and Water Basin: The patio creates a microclimate through the evapotranspiration of the plants. This refreshing power is increased by the addition of a basin. Bringing fresh air from the planted patio into its volumes refreshes the building.

The recovery of rainwater from the roofs is achieved with the installation of basins. The retention basin is integrated into the landscaped device surrounding the land. Collected and stored rainwater can be used for watering planted areas and gardens.

Envelope and Materials: In order to limit the environmental impact of the construction site, we have chosen to treat the building envelope with prefabricated materials. They were machined and installed on site like the metal frame over-roof and the facade cladding in textured and mass-tinted concrete panels. The Gabion acoustic walls are made with local stone from the Benguerir region.