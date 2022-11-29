Webinar: ArchDaily and designboom Talk Future of Hospitality Design with Corian® Design, TBI, JOI-Design & Ultraspace

Save this picture! Hotel Vincci Gala Barcelona / TBI Architecture & Engineering. Image Courtesy of Corian® Design

In hospitality, first impressions count. Corian® Solid Surface – an exclusive product of Corian® Design, a division of DuPont company – has become a more and more regular guest in hotels over the past decades as designers and architects look to create highly hygienic and adaptable interior designs. designboom and ArchDaily conclude its three-part webinar series with the material producer, this time to explore the future of hospitality design. Leading architectural and design experts join the live conversation, including TBI Architecture & Engineering, JOI-Design and Ultraspace – Register for this webinar.

Save this picture! (top left to bottom right) Gregor Mertens, Partner Architect & Design Coordinator at TBI Architecture & Engineering; Sabrina Voecks, Senior Designer & Partner at JOI-Design; Mark Gacesa, Founder & Creative Design Director at Ultraspace; and Lukasz Gagalo, EMEA Commercial Segment Marketing Leader at Corian® Design. Image Courtesy of Corian® Design

The future of hospitality design: Healthy spaces and sustainable solutions in hotels and beyond

Register here - join Corian® Design, ArchDaily, and designboom for ‘the future of hospitality design: healthy spaces and sustainable solutions in hotels and beyond’ webinar on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 4pm CET / 10am EST.

Hospitality designs in hotels and beyond must be memorable, and instantly welcoming but also highly durable and hygienic. Corian® Solid Surface aids architects and designers in realizing healthy spaces in hospitality. The material’s inherent properties ensure high-traffic surfaces easy to clean and resistant to heavy use. It is also adaptable for multiple design possibilities, whether as surfaces in reception areas, comfortable bedrooms, relaxing bathrooms, or throughout luxury lodge resorts.

Corian® Design joins TBI, JOI-Design, and Ultraspace

Moderated by ArchDaily, Materials Editor Valeria Montjoy leads the conversation with Lukasz Gagalo, EMEA Commercial Segment Marketing Leader at Corian® Design, and professionals from design practices that are shaping the future of hospitality design. These experts include Gregor Mertens, Partner Architect & Design Coordinator at TBI Architecture & Engineering; Sabrina Voecks, Senior Designer & Partner at JOI-Design; and Mark Gacesa, Founder & Creative Design Director at Ultraspace.

These architectural and design experts share recently completed case studies of projects that are welcoming guests into new possibilities in hospitality design. TBI Architecture & Engineering begins with a dazzling, highly memorable design for Hotel Vincci Gala in Barcelona, Spain. Golden chains drape down from each level in the central atrium, as the themes of warm colors continue throughout the restaurant and bedrooms, offset by Corian® Solid Surface frames in black. Joi-Design completed the Olympus Campus in Hamburg, Germany for the medical technology company Olympus Europe in 2022. The interior realizes 35,000 sqm of office, break-out, meeting, and laboratory spaces that promote interactions in the era of ‘new work’. Lastly, Ultraspace reveals a series of unique projects using Corian® Solid Surface in luxury lodges, restaurants, bathrooms, and more in Australia. The designs showcase the wide range of applications for the material when integrated into surfaces, furnishings, and fittings.

On December 13, the moderated webinar is only viewable to registered attendees, who can ask questions to the experts from TBI Architecture & Engineering, JOI-Design, Ultraspace, and Corian® Design. Afterward, the recording of the webinar will premiere on both ArchDaily and designboom.

About

Corian® Solid Surface is a surfacing material produced and marketed by the Corian® Design business of DuPont. It realizes creative visions, turning conceptual ideas into reality. It aids architects and designers in more than the only exterior cladding. Other fields of innovation include healthcare, hospitality and retail interior design, hygienic kitchen and bathroom application, and many more.

designboom and ArchDaily team up with Corian® Design to moderate and broadcast an exclusive yet free three-part webinar series. The first, ‘the future of cladding: digital & sustainable fabrication of facade panels’, can be watched on designboom and ArchDaily. The second webinar, ‘the future of healthcare design: hygiene and infection control in healthcare facilities, is live on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4pm CET – register for this webinar.

