A Diploma in Strategic Interior Design for Modern Professionals

Across Europe, more and more companies are investing in refurbishment. Hoteliers are increasingly seeking out creative design solutions to develop more creative, unique offerings. Airports and train stations are hiring passenger experience experts to create more human centric design solutions. Companies are downsizing physical offices, while exploring ways to enhance remote workplace culture. Employees are prioritizing meaningful work, smaller teams, and opportunities to collaborate, coach, develop skills and get inspired.

And as the line between the physical and digital world is increasingly blurred, a future of interacting in virtual spaces like the Metaverse is quickly becoming a reality.

Strategic minds are in huge demand, whether you work in real estate, development, investment banking or consulting. The IE University program shapes creative problem-solvers who are able to guide clients through transformative projects and create the interiors of the future: technology-infused spaces that respect the environment.

Understanding how design and the built environment can have an impact on human behavior, culture, experiences, performance and profit is essential. The IE University Diploma in Strategic Interior Design is a rigorous and flexible 6-month program, prioritizing teachings designed to help you as an individual or your company stand out from the rest.

What is included in the program?

Intensive and focused training: It is a 6-month program, combining both online and in-person learning, focused on career acceleration and development.

Recognition: IE University’s global network is a valuable asset that is granted to students, with an automatic and lifelong access to over 70,000 alumni and our highly accomplished faculty, as will your employees and senior partners.

Transformation: The program is designed to shape creative problem-solvers committed to shaping the interiors of the future: high-tech spaces that take the environment into consideration. Strategic minds are in enormous demand, and this program is dedicated to sharpening and getting them ready for the real world of work.

Acquire design thinking tools: Students will be provided with holistic skills by taking a deep dive into design thinking and real-life problems. This leads to efficient and creative outlooks on interior design projects that align innovative ideas and business goals.

Speed up your professional career: Grow within your current position and organization while giving yourself space to discover new challenges. The market is constantly evolving and professionals must keep up, differentiating themselves from purely design-focused designers and other professionals; this unique program is the answer.

The Diploma in Strategic Interior Design is a solution for companies and individuals alike. The program is ideal for organizations looking to upskill their teams, as well as individual professionals. Companies can enhance the functioning of their entire business through their employee’s newly-acquired design skills. A wide range of professionals from various backgrounds can benefit, including design, architecture, technology, marketing, communications, and real estate.

This program will allow students to gain insight, not only into interior design, but also into workplace consultancy, UX design, real estate transactions and facility management, as well as well-being strategies, ESG and digital tools. By the end, students will be able to lead design projects and position organizations at the top.

Students can work while studying—a bonus for both students and employers. The Diploma in Strategic Interior Design is a 6-month blended program, with a combination of virtual sessions and face-to-face teaching in Madrid at the beginning and end of the program. As a professional at IE University, you will have access to the faculty, in-depth, purposeful teaching in state-of-the-art facilities, and a vast network that spans the globe.

Propel yourself into the next stage of your career.