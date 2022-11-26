Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Distribution Center, Office Buildings
Brazil
  Architects: Estúdio Cidade
  Area: 11410 ft²
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Keniche Santos
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: CB metal, Cia Luz, Cremme, DVB vidros, Ecodomos, Fernando Jaeger design, Líder Interiores, Marmoraria Sertanezina, Matisse marcenaria, Portobello Shop, Sulmetais, Tecnogran, Tidelli
  • Projeto Arquitetônico : Maísa Deghaidi Jordão
  • Paisagismo : Maísa Deghaidi Jordão
  • Interiores : Maísa Deghaidi Jordão
  • Gerenciamento De Obra : Maísa Deghaidi Jordão
  • Prefabricated Structure Consulting : Fabio Mosaner
  • Visual Communication Project : Martina Hotzel
  • Electrical Hydraulic And Fire Project : Corelo Chaves
  • Pre Molded Structure : Marka soluções pré-fabricadas
  • Pergola Metal Structure : Mundial Estruturas Metálicas
  • Civil Electrical And Hydraulic Part : Attico Engenharia
  • Fire Infrastructure : Riberfire
  • Covering Structure And Tiles : Teto Prático
  • Lightining : Cia Luz Iluminato Design
  • Visual Communication : Colormidia
  • Execution Of External Floors : TCO construtora
  • Country : Brazil
Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 5 of 21
© Keniche Santos

Text description provided by the architects. For this project, we made a new office building for the Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base. The building is developed on two floors. The upper floor has 12 commercial rooms, reception, and bathrooms, and the lower floor, has a living area, technical area, and storage - in addition to a covered area planned for future expansion.

Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 2 of 21
© Keniche Santos

The area reserved for the building was right at the entrance to the complex, at a triangular piece of land, on a slope between the existing office building and a lane for trucks entering the operational area. In addition to the terrain's irregularity, the project had other initial constraints, such as the pre-existence of large trees spread randomly across the land, the sun's incidence on the site, which causes visual glare in the existing rooms, and a limited budget. All constraints considered, the implantation of the building on the land was defined based on the insolation that would affect the rooms and the relation that the building would have with its surroundings.

Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 8 of 21
© Keniche Santos
Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 14 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 4 of 21
© Keniche Santos
Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 15 of 21
Plan - 1st floor
Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 12 of 21
© Keniche Santos

The structure chosen was prefabricated concrete. As a design option, we kept the structure apparent and improved its aesthetics with industrial architecture. The pillars of the building project towards the front of the volume which, together with the upper beams, characterize the porticoes of the façade. The porticoes also contribute to reducing direct sunlight in the rooms.

Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 10 of 21
© Keniche Santos

As a design premise, we worked on the relationship between the square and garden areas with the building, especially its communal areas, in order to broaden the perception of space and make a more pleasant integration with the surrounding greenery. The existing greenery was relocated in order to compose the square, and the floor design emerged naturally, guiding the paths that already existed and adapting harmoniously to the square's topography. The creation of a green area and living areas at a fuel base to improve the daily lives of employees was pioneering.

Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 3 of 21
© Keniche Santos

On the ground floor, the layout of the common areas was designed with flexible furniture so that changes and rearrangements of the layout could be made according to uses and needs.

Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 20 of 21
Isometric

On the first floor, the corridor that distributes the flow of the rooms gained zenith lighting - creating a feeling of spaciousness - and a slatted metal ceiling, which filters this lighting and guides the flow of passers-by entering the building.

Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade - Image 7 of 21
© Keniche Santos

Project location

Address: Rod. Alexandre Balbo, Ribeirao Preto - SP, Brazil

"Ribeirão Preto Shared Fuel Base Office / Estúdio Cidade" [Base Compartilhada de Combustíveis de Ribeirão Preto / Estúdio Cidade] 26 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

