Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. TB House / HA&A Design

TB House / HA&A Design

Save
TB House / HA&A Design

TB House / HA&A Design - Image 2 of 29TB House / HA&A Design - Image 3 of 29TB House / HA&A Design - Image 4 of 29TB House / HA&A Design - Image 5 of 29TB House / HA&A Design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: HA&A Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Triệu Chiến
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Charm decor, Dulux, Toto, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architect : Vũ Ngọc Hậu
  • Design Team : Lê Thu Phượng, Văn Cường, Đỗ Hoàn
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 2 of 29
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. The house known as TB House was constructed in a Vietnamese village that was beginning to urbanize. The young couple gave the house to their kids as a gift. They want the children to grow up in a house with lots of natural light and vegetation. The main wind direction is along the third open surface that runs from the front to the back; this is also the direction that the sun's orbit is felt. And in the process of evaluating the use of local materials, we also realized that there are some local stone materials that are used arbitrarily by people, with no clear purpose.

Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 9 of 29
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 23 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 3 of 29
© Triệu Chiến

Gray laterite is one of the local natural stone materials that we prefer to use primarily in this design, and we carefully analyze all of the materials we use. We also use shape, ventilation, and lighting solutions. A structure with a philosophical shape and high use value was created to convey the breath of tropical architecture in harmony between the interior and the exterior, while also clearly portraying the very familiar and close qualities of the native.

Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 28 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 5 of 29
© Triệu Chiến

We cleverly clad the large, main laterite wall of the house, which serves as a barrier between the house and the building next door. This is also the highlight wall from the first floor to the roof, where a vertical traffic axis connects the house's floors. This traffic axis is positioned as centrally and compactly as possible to allow for the area closest to the main wind direction, as well as light and greenery for other important functions. We also use the natural laterite material as a rope to connect the functional blocks on the façade, bridging the local closeness with modern life.

Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 6 of 29
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 7 of 29
© Triệu Chiến

The fence around the house is logically transitioned, following the main wall from the back of the house and ending at the front entrance. We calculated a ratio of stones in length and narrowness because laterite is still dominant. The goal was to create a fence with a wide, meticulously detailed feeling, in contrast to the main functional blocks painted white and developed in the direction of philosophy. When viewed from the outside, this makes the house appear larger and more impressive. Furthermore, we want the familiar and close images and colors of the locality to embrace their lives amidst the ongoing urbanization of the countryside.

Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 22 of 29
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 29 of 29
Diagram

With the characteristic gray color of stone materials combined with green areas, the water surface is arranged harmoniously by us, along with the ceiling surfaces and the corridor uses natural wood materials. They create a picture of harmony and closeness to nature, in an overall architectural picture.

Save this picture!
TB House / HA&A Design - Image 21 of 29
© Triệu Chiến

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HA&A Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "TB House / HA&A Design" 25 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992771/tb-house-ha-and-a-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags