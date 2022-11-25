TB House / HA&A Design

+ 24

Houses • Vietnam Architects: HA&A Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Triệu Chiến

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Charm decor , Dulux , Toto , Vietceramics Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Vũ Ngọc Hậu

Design Team : Lê Thu Phượng, Văn Cường, Đỗ Hoàn

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house known as TB House was constructed in a Vietnamese village that was beginning to urbanize. The young couple gave the house to their kids as a gift. They want the children to grow up in a house with lots of natural light and vegetation. The main wind direction is along the third open surface that runs from the front to the back; this is also the direction that the sun's orbit is felt. And in the process of evaluating the use of local materials, we also realized that there are some local stone materials that are used arbitrarily by people, with no clear purpose.

Gray laterite is one of the local natural stone materials that we prefer to use primarily in this design, and we carefully analyze all of the materials we use. We also use shape, ventilation, and lighting solutions. A structure with a philosophical shape and high use value was created to convey the breath of tropical architecture in harmony between the interior and the exterior, while also clearly portraying the very familiar and close qualities of the native.

We cleverly clad the large, main laterite wall of the house, which serves as a barrier between the house and the building next door. This is also the highlight wall from the first floor to the roof, where a vertical traffic axis connects the house's floors. This traffic axis is positioned as centrally and compactly as possible to allow for the area closest to the main wind direction, as well as light and greenery for other important functions. We also use the natural laterite material as a rope to connect the functional blocks on the façade, bridging the local closeness with modern life.

The fence around the house is logically transitioned, following the main wall from the back of the house and ending at the front entrance. We calculated a ratio of stones in length and narrowness because laterite is still dominant. The goal was to create a fence with a wide, meticulously detailed feeling, in contrast to the main functional blocks painted white and developed in the direction of philosophy. When viewed from the outside, this makes the house appear larger and more impressive. Furthermore, we want the familiar and close images and colors of the locality to embrace their lives amidst the ongoing urbanization of the countryside.

With the characteristic gray color of stone materials combined with green areas, the water surface is arranged harmoniously by us, along with the ceiling surfaces and the corridor uses natural wood materials. They create a picture of harmony and closeness to nature, in an overall architectural picture.