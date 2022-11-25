Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Spain
  5. Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura

Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura

Save
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura

Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyAire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyAire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsAire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyAire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - More Images+ 54

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Pavilion
Granada, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío Romero + Miguel de Guzmán) + Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. Aire pavilion is built on the imagination of the ephemeral, the fragile, and immaterial, alluding to one of the most essential and intangible elements of architecture. As occurs in a tent in the middle of the desert to protect from the sun, or in the airy space of the circus supported by a series of masts, an image that reflects the condition of the unfinished or in the process of being erected with all its corporeity, a half-finished architecture, is constructed. Thus, the spatial strategy of the pavilion is synthesized in the elementary operation of containing the AIRE that will define an indeterminate space, open to the multiple needs of both the TAC! Festival and the city of Granada and its inhabitants; promote the transformation and adaptability of the space, without requiring greater operations than opening or closing the fragile limit that defines it.

Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío Romero + Miguel de Guzmán) + Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 39 of 59
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 43 of 59
Section BB and Climatic performance
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío Romero + Miguel de Guzmán) + Javier Callejas

Aire is resolved solely by means of three material strategies, which seek to establish an exercise in synthesis, constructive veracity, and sustainability. Firstly, a scaffolding system, a reflection of industrial systematization, which, although it has its origins in the very beginnings of the architectural tradition, today represents modularity and globalization in construction, as well as ephemerality and apparent fragility, which is condemned to disappear once the work is finished. This system resolves the load-bearing structure of the pavilion; a resistant fabric that is linked to a lighter one, an envelope of hessian fabric, a symbol of locality, handicraft, the shade (or the control of light), tradition and vernacular knowledge, the recognizable, the commonplace of the area. A way of rescuing Granada's own identity and its climate. Finally, a group of riprap stones from Sierra Elvira provides the necessary counterweight to the structure and implements new urban furniture in the surroundings of the pavilion, connecting the intervention with the Plaza del Humilladero.

Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío Romero + Miguel de Guzmán) + Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 44 of 59
Constructive section
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío Romero + Miguel de Guzmán) + Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 50 of 59
Detail 03
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 49 of 59
Detail 02
Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 57 of 59
Sketch 01

The use of these three materials demonstrates Aire's commitment to the circular economy, as well as to the value of the local economy and the traditions and trades of Granada. Thus, the scaffolding, which is rented, will be put to a new use once the pavilion is dismantled; the same goes for the riprap stone, which will return to its original quarry; and finally, the locally made hessian fabric, which will also have a second life, as it is an element widely used as a shade in the city, and can be easily relocated to another public space in Granada.

Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 54 of 59
Exploded Axonometric

In this way, Aire "rises", as its own etymological origin indicates, in search of light, taking shape as a pavilion woven between scaffolding and hessian fabric, establishing a new scenario of diverse, open, indeterminate, and flexible encounters that will allow new relationships and uses to be woven into the Plaza del Humilladero in Granada.

Save this picture!
Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Imagen Subliminal (Rocío Romero + Miguel de Guzmán) + Javier Callejas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Plaza del Humilladero, 18005 Granada, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
P+S Estudio de Arquitectura
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSpain
Cite: "Aire Pavilion / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura" [Pabellón Aire / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura] 25 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992736/aire-pavilion-p-plus-s-estudio-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags