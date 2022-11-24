The Bruc Apartment / Cometa Architects

+ 27

Architects In Charge : Faidra Matziaraki, Victor Gonzalez Marti

Construction : TC-Interiors

City : Barcelona

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. A family of four with a love for architecture and interior design sought for an architect that could respond to a post-pandemic reality: A `work from home space that would not compromise the new uninterrupted floor plan.

The idea was to create a scenographic narrative using consecutive spatial perspectives generated by full-height doors. Simultaneously, interrupt large amounts of light with small darker ambiances. In addition, the choice of a meaningful materiality that could merge with the remaining treasured elements of the original interiors was a key decision.

This early 20th-century Modernista apartment with daedal Interiors, long dark corridors, a small disconnected kitchen, plenty of service rooms, and dark corners, was a very complicated knot to undo. A new distribution that demanded important structural changes was completed with brand-new electrical, water, and heating-cooling installations.

A `loggia´ corridor- ornamented with a series of custom-made doors is the spine of the apartment. This space opens up in a `secret restaurant´ inspired kitchen where cooking is a meditative ritual for the owners.

The bright monolithic island is surrounded by dark lacquered cabinets. Reaching the living, the ´great hall´ of the apartment, is where the precious ´Noia´ restored floors, brew with the contemporary lighting system and the signature furniture.

The master quarter, opens up to a dark sleek walk-in wardrobe area and from there, to the en-suite bathroom. Custom-made fluted glass screens separate the wet area from the rest, offering a preternatural sensation. This Design & Build complete urban refurbishment includes: architectural concept, details design, structural calculations, permits, project management, construction execution, and restoration works.