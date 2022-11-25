Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Denmark
  5. Hart Bakery / Spacon & X

Hart Bakery / Spacon & X

Save
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X

Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Shelving, Door, WindowsHart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, BeamHart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsHart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, ColumnHart Bakery / Spacon & X - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Renovation, Historic Preservation
København, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Spacon & X

A new kind of recipe for designing a bakery. Spacon & X was enlisted by Richard Hart and his team, to expand the ecosystem of HART’s popular bakeries around Copenhagen. They were brought in to create a spatial design with custom-made furniture, lamps, and artwork for their new location in Mærsehuset, on the island of Holmen, in central Copenhagen. A design that reflects the craftsmanship behind HART’s own product. A key aspect when producing the furniture was to ensure that it can be used externally, meaning that it can be incorporated into possible future locations of HART, taking longevity and sustainability into account.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Shelving, Door, Windows
© Spacon & X
Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Image 16 of 16
Plan

Mærsehuset is a more than 200 years old listed building, part of Copenhagen’s cultural heritage, awarded with the Mies van der Rohe award, as well as the Københavns Kommunes Architecture Award. Originally, the building housed the Danish navy's "marshes" - or mast basket, and its horizontal panels and falu-red mud color have been retained. During the renovation, the picturesque wood construction and its historical characteristics were preserved.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Spacon & X

Custom-made furniture. Throughout the premises of Hart Mærsehuset, Spacon & X have custom designed a variety of furniture objects and spatial elements, acknowledging the buildings’ historical and cultural legacy combined with the innovative craftsmanship of HART bakery.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Spacon & X

The wide bar is made of solid oak wood and treated with linseed oil. The shelves, tables, and chairs are designed by Spacon & X and are made in the same type of solid oak wood and were handcrafted by Nørrebros Snedkerservice to manifest local craftsmanship. The shelves behind the bar are specifically designed with an aluminum background to amplify the exposure of the bread on the shelf, as the material reflects the light that comes through the ample windows on each side of the building.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Spacon & X

A key aspect when S&X Productions were producing the furniture was to ensure that it can be incorporated into other possible future locations of HART, taking longevity and sustainability into account. Above the bar and throughout the cafe area, the handmade lamp creates an inviting setting with its light and organic shape.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography
© Spacon & X

Another custom-made element is the wall pieces. Made of French bakers’ ‘couche’ which is normally used to cure bread so that baguettes won’t stick together when they rise.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography
© Spacon & X

The couche is made of 100 % flax, woven in France, and hand-dyed with natural indigo to create the art piece.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Spacon & X

Finally, Spacon & X designed a playful backdrop filled with the ‘’HART hand symbol’’ in the bathroom, allowing customers to interact with the design that becomes omnipresent in its reflection in the bathroom mirror. This was done as it is an essential part of Hart’s brand identity to engage people, which they have done by incorporating a ‘’bathroom selfie mirror concept’’ of customers sharing their pictures whilst engaging with the space.

Save this picture!
Hart Bakery / Spacon & X - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Column
© Spacon & X

Essentially, this new bakery does not only offer a wider range of bread and pastries but also an innovative design take on local craftsmanship as well as it is a tribute to the city’s cultural heritage.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Galionsvej 41, Copenhagen, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Spacon & X
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationHistoric PreservationDenmark
Cite: "Hart Bakery / Spacon & X" 25 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992667/hart-bakery-spacon-and-x> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags