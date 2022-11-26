AWESOME185 Office Building / Architects Group RAUM

+ 18

Partner Architect : Jeongmin No

Design Team : Shin An, Seongchul Yu, Jeongok Yoon, Jien Kwak, Dayeong Kim, Ahyun Im, Jiyeon Cheon, Yena Kim, Yujin Choi, Eunji Go

City : Haeundae

Country : South Korea

Object and Multiple - ‘AWESOME185’ has an image of individual success. The land was once a remote and unfavorable area. However, the myth of Haeundae in Busan has gradually expanded, and this place has also become the entrance to Centum City in Busan. The biggest constraint in residential areas is the right to have sunlight. Architects consider this right-to-have-sunlight wisely to find the practicality of shape and architecture. The project ‘AWESOME185’ also sought to overcome the right-to-have sunlight, roads, and special circumstances (mountain, development of Centum 2 district).

Although ‘AWESOME185’ is a company building, the space used directly as a company building should not be very large. This is because the client’s demand was that there would be more rental space than the space used as the company building. However, the image of the office building could not be abandoned. The entrance and use of the company building should be different from the rental building. So, creating a special entry method and allowing the space and volume images of each floor to reveal the individuality of each rental space as much as possible has become a starting point.

The entrance is sideways, and the low wall and building create a gap. Passing through the entrance and reaching the main lobby, there is a courtyard with a large tree. This is the center of this land. Users of the building can see the harmony of the tree, outer space, and building every day.

Each object was open to multiple, and the objects had to be able to be transformed into someone’s customized space. So, I divided the space into boxed masses, and piled them up and twisted and put the outer space (terrace) in between. This was also a way of ‘Spacing’. Like the image of a company’s main business (delivery, logistics), the accumulation of boxed mass has become an image of the building and is completed with a volume differentiated from the surrounding area. This method was also useful as a way to respond to the right-to-have sunlight, was differentiated from the surroundings, and established itself as an architecture leading to future development.