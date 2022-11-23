Submit a Project Advertise
World
La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Interior PhotographyLa Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Interior Photography, WindowsLa Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Interior PhotographyLa Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Temporary Installations
València, Spain
  • Team : Pasqual Herrero Vicent, Fernando Navarro Carmona, Víctor Muñoz Macián, Anna Morro Peña, Yasmina Juan Osa, Sara Juanes Herrera, Maria Pitarch Roig, Francisco Piñó Alcaide, Elisa García Capilla, Jorge Juan Roy Pérez, Sergio Estruch González, Mar González Campos, Beatriz Barrio Rodríguez
  • Clients : Sociedad Anónima Municipal Actuaciones Urbanas de Valencia (AUMSA)
  • City : València
  • Country : Spain
La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. The square between Mercado Central and La Lonja is where market stalls were set up from the 16th century onwards. On these stalls products from across the territory were sold.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Milena Villalba
La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography
© Milena Villalba

The landscape was shaped by awnings hanging from different structures for sun protection. It was under its shadow where people gathered for talking, trading, or resting purposes, so they were part of the daily movement of people in the market.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Image 29 of 30
Axo

A design competition was held due to València’s urban planning week in 2020. They were seeking a temporary architecture that would serve as a pavilion and a meeting point for the event activities. The place was to transmit the values of urban planning which showed the identity of the city but was also a meeting point for people.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Interior Photography
© Milena Villalba

The global pandemic resulted in a postponement of 2020’s urban planning week until May 2021. The Plaza del Mercado’s refurbishment led to the displacement of the whole thing from Plaza del Mercado to Plaza del Ayuntamiento, including La Valentina’s installation.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Interior Photography, Windows
© Milena Villalba

La Valentina was a temporary installation that recovered the concept of a sheltering shadow creating place for gathering and sharing. Ephemeral and hanged from a ring-shaped structure. a set of tote bags enveloped the space and framed the domes and beacons of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento’s buildings.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Milena Villalba
La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Milena Villalba
La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Image 27 of 30
Plans
La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Milena Villalba

The conceptual framework of this intervention was based on two fundamental exes; on the one hand, the lecture on the singular environment of the square, and on the other hand, the visibility achieved thanks to the urban planning week in terms of reflections on public space being brought to the table. The intervention was understood as a physical manifesto that expressed, small scale, the concerns of the urban gender-responsive urban planning. The recovery of scope for action recalls the market's activities, aromas, tastes, and textures. The city is a booster of proximity consumer policies making it more sustainable and reducing single-use containers and plastics.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Image 15 of 30
© Milena Villalba

One of the intervention's key objectives was enhancing public space as a trade one based on its landscape. Aromas, sounds, activities, or materiality are essential for enjoying the cities we live in.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Milena Villalba

As a starting point, it was proposed to use two essential elements which, in the collective imagination, are associated with the market: awning fabrics and wooden fruit boxes. The intervention suggested the creation of an open space that embraced the space creating a small agora to serve as a meeting point.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Image 30 of 30
Elements

A ring-shaped central structure of metal was bearing the tote bags, creating shaded spaces on the boxes, emulating the market’s awnings. Wooden boxes were located on the floor, and planters and micro-topography games.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography
© Milena Villalba

On the very last day of the urban planning week, the installation was utterly disassembled with neighbors' and market users' help. The tote bags, boxes, ropes, and plants were given to the attendees. The metallic structure was stored in expectation of a new final location in a city square or park.

La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras - Exterior Photography
© Milena Villalba

Project location

Address:Plaza de l'Ajuntament, 46002 Valencia, Valencia, Spain

El fabricante de espheras
Cite: "La Valentina Installation / El fabricante de espheras " [Intervención efímera La Valentina / El fabricante de espheras ] 23 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

